Filinvest’s FDC Misamis reports progress in Soligao Creek rehabilitation

VILLANUEVA, Misamis Oriental — Filinvest Group’s FDC Misamis Power Corporation (FDC Misamis) has made steady progress in restoring Soligao Creek as part of its long- term Adopt-an-Estero Program in partnership with the Department of Environment and Natural Resources–Environmental Management Bureau Region 10 (DENR-EMB R10) and the Municipality of Villanueva.

Soligao Creek is a 2-kilometer waterway that flows into Macajalar Bay. Under the program, first formalized through a Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) in 2018 and renewed in 2022, FDC Misamis aims to restore the creek’s cleanliness, improve water quality, and reduce flooding in nearby communities.

Over the past years, FDC Misamis has sustained monthly clean-up activities with partner barangays Poblacion 1, Poblacion 2, and Looc, complemented by information, education, and communication (IEC) sessions for residents and schools on solid waste management and key provisions of RA 9003 or the Ecological Solid Waste Management Act of 2000. These activities removed accumulated trash, preventing blockages that previously contributed to creek overflows during heavy rains.

In 2024, the company, in collaboration with the Municipal Engineer’s Office and MENRO Villanueva, completed an 80-meter segment of riprapping and dredging along Poblacion 2, followed by another 80-meter segment in 2025, intended to help prevent soil erosion and flooding.

Engr. Oliver Ello, MENRO Villanueva, said, “Before the riprapping and regular clean-ups, even moderate rain would quickly raise water levels in some parts of the creek. Now, we see water recede faster and fewer reports of flooding from nearby households, especially in areas where riprapping and dredging were completed.”

The structural enhancements are complemented by initiatives focused on greening and bank stabilization. Since 2023, FDC Misamis and its partners have planted Chinese bamboo along the creek, including 200 seedlings in Poblacion 2 in late 2024. These efforts aim to stabilize the banks, improve water filtration, and enhance ecological resilience. Additionally, the company has provided chainsaws and tools to barangays for the maintenance of estero banks, exceeding the requirements outlined in the Annual Work and Financial Plan.

Water quality monitoring has likewise shown encouraging trends. DENR-EMB R10 conducted water sampling in the third quarter of this year. Results reflect improvements in two key parameters. Tests showed a significant decrease in biochemical oxygen demand (BOD) and maintained dissolved oxygen (DO) levels within standard limits, indicating a healthier water body and improved self-purification capacity of the creek.

Juan Eugenio Roxas, FDC Misamis President and CEO, said, “These gains affirm that the Adopt-an- Estero program is working, but they also remind us that rehabilitation is a long-term journey.” He added, “Our focus now is to sustain these improvements, further reduce pollution loads, and help make Soligao Creek a cleaner, safer waterway for the communities that depend on it.”

The Adopt-an-Estero is among the many initiatives of FDC Misamis demonstrating its commitment to environmental stewardship. Building on the progress of the past three years, FDC Misamis will continue to work closely with DENR-EMB R10, LGU Villanueva, and partner barangays to pursue a long-term vision of a clean, green, and flood-resilient Soligao Creek. PR