Filipina jin Reyes bags gold, silver in Korea

FILIPINA taekwondo jin Fiel Reyes made a memorable international debut by winning one gold and one silver medal at the 19th World Taekwondo Cultural Expo held from July 16 to 21 in Muju, Jeollabuk-do, South Korea.

The 21-year-old Mapúa University-Makati student captured the gold medal in the poomsae event before earning a silver medal in sparring (kyorugi), showcasing both her technical precision and competitive grit against some of the world's top athletes.

For Reyes, her first international tournament became more than an opportunity to gain overseas experience. It marked a breakthrough that demonstrated her ability to compete and excel on the world stage.

Already an accomplished poomsae athlete, Reyes stepped out of her comfort zone by entering the sparring competition. She exceeded expectations with a silver-medal finish, underscoring her discipline, perseverance and determination to keep improving.

The World Taekwondo Cultural Expo is South Korea's premier international taekwondo festival, drawing more than 4,000 athletes, coaches and enthusiasts from around the world. The annual event features poomsae and kyorugi competitions while promoting Korean culture, tourism and the core values of taekwondo.

Beyond the competition, participants took part in cultural performances, industry exhibitions, educational seminars, demonstrations by the Korean National Taekwondo Demonstration Team and cultural tours, making the expo a celebration of both sport and Korean heritage.

Now in its 19th edition, the World Taekwondo Cultural Expo has become one of the sport's premier international gatherings, allowing athletes to compete, exchange knowledge and experience the birthplace of taekwondo.

"Congratulations, Fiel! You have made your family and the Philippines proud. Mabuhay ka, Fiel! (Long live, Fiel!) May your journey continue to inspire young athletes to dream bigger, work harder, and never be afraid to take on new challenges," said World Olympics Taekwondo Foundation Philippines Chair Isagani Domingo and Vice Chair Elisabella Domingo. PR