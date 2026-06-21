Filipino-Chinese groups unite to deliver P11M in quake assistance

THE Filipino-Chinese community, led by the Federation of Filipino-Chinese Chambers of Commerce and Industry Inc. (FFCCCII) and the Filipino at Tsino Magkaibigan Foundation, has committed P11 million in emergency relief and rehabilitation assistance for communities devastated by the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck Mindanao on June 8, 2026.

Speaking during a press conference at the Federation Center in Binondo, Manila, FFCCCII president Victor Lim announced the community's immediate mobilization to support thousands of affected families, particularly in General Santos City and nearby areas.

"The Federation and the entire Filipino-Chinese community are deeply saddened by the devastation caused by this tragedy," Lim said. "Our hearts go out to the families who have lost loved ones, homes, livelihoods, and sources of income. Nakikiramay po kami."

Immediately after the earthquake, FFCCCII's Regional Executive Director for Southern Mindanao, together with the South Cotabato Filipino-Chinese Chamber of Commerce, coordinated with the Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) and local government authorities to assess the extent of the damage and identify urgent community needs.

Initial reports indicate that approximately 2,000 families in General Santos City have been affected, with assessments continuing in other impacted areas.

Recognizing the urgency of the situation, Lim convened an emergency meeting of leaders of the Filipino at Tsino Magkaibigan Foundation, an umbrella coalition of the 30 largest Filipino-Chinese civic, cultural, and business federations spearheaded by FFCCCII.

The coalition immediately approved P6 million for emergency relief operations.

Of this amount, P1 million was immediately released through the South Cotabato Filipino-Chinese Chamber of Commerce to prepare and distribute relief packs for approximately 2,000 affected families.

Each relief package, valued at approximately P500, contains essential items including five kilograms of rice, canned sardines, noodles, instant coffee, and ten liters of drinking water.

In addition to food assistance, the Filipino-Chinese community is donating 4,000 galvanized iron roofing sheets to help displaced families repair damaged homes and begin rebuilding their lives.

"Our local chamber will continue to closely monitor developments on the ground and coordinate with government agencies to identify communities that may require additional assistance in the coming weeks," Lim said.

Beyond immediate relief efforts, FFCCCII has earmarked an additional P5 million from its Welfare Fund for the possible repair and rehabilitation of public school buildings damaged by the earthquake, particularly those constructed under its long-running Operation: Barrio Schools program.

The combined emergency and rehabilitation commitment brings the total assistance package to P11 million.

Lim emphasized that helping fellow Filipinos during times of crisis has long been a core tradition of the Filipino-Chinese community.

"For centuries, the Filipino-Chinese community has stood side by side with our fellow Filipinos during times of calamity, crisis, and hardship. We believe that helping others is not merely an obligation-it is a moral responsibility and a shared expression of our gratitude to the nation we proudly call home," he said.

He also expressed gratitude to the 30 member organizations of the Filipino at Tsino Magkaibigan Foundation whose generosity and cooperation made the relief effort possible.

The FFCCCII president called on Filipino-Chinese communities nationwide, member chambers, civic organizations, businesses, and private citizens to continue extending assistance to affected communities and support efforts to restore local economies in Mindanao.

"No act of kindness is too small when people are in need," Lim said. "The road to recovery may be long, but the resilience, courage, faith, and bayanihan spirit of the Filipino people remain stronger than any earthquake."

The press conference coincided with the observance of the Dragon Boat Festival, one of the most important celebrations in Chinese culture. Lim noted that the festival honors Qu Yuan, a poet, patriot, and principled statesman whose devotion to public service continues to inspire generations.

"As we commemorate the Dragon Boat Festival-a celebration of patriotism, solidarity, and service to others-may we be reminded that our greatest strength lies in our unity and compassion for one another," Lim said. "Sa panahon ng pagsubok, mas lalo tayong dapat magkaisa. Sa panahon ng pagdurusa, mas lalo tayong dapat magmalasakit. At sa panahon ng pagbangon, dapat tayong magtulungan upang walang maiwan." (PR)