Filipino creatives bring children’s stories to AFCC 2026

THE Philippines returns to one of Asia’s most important gatherings for children’s literature this May, bringing a delegation of writers, illustrators, and educators to the 2026 Asian Festival of Children’s Content (AFCC), happening from May 21 to 24, 2026, at the National Library in Singapore.

Now in its 16th year, the AFCC gathers creators, publishers, educators, translators, and media professionals from across the region under this year’s theme, “The Worlds We Make.” For Filipino creators, the theme resonates with work already deeply underway: stories drawn from more than a hundred languages, over seven thousand islands, and the many different childhoods that make up life in the Philippines.

Recognized as one of Asia’s foremost platforms for children’s literature and young adult (YA) fiction, the AFCC brings together the full range of professionals who shape what young readers encounter. Its program spans panel discussions, presentations, workshops, lectures, masterclasses, and networking sessions, all oriented toward the creation and appreciation of quality children’s content rooted in Asian experiences and narratives.

The Philippine delegation is composed of grantees under the National Book Development Board’s Children’s Creative Nation Grant (CNG), a program that supports Filipino creators in developing stories for children and young adults while building connections within the regional publishing community.

Angela B. Napeñas will join “Anthropomorphism & Learning to Care: Building Nature Stewardship Through Animal Stories” on May 21, a panel on how animal characters can help young readers better understand nature and environmental responsibility. Also, Kristin Garanchon will lead “Worldbuilding for Picture Books: From Concept Sketch to Narrative Universe,” a workshop on building cohesive story worlds through illustration and narrative design.

On May 23, Tori Tadiar will participate in the “Illustrator’s Portfolio Review”, “Worlds of Fantasy Comics,” and “Young Heroes Claiming Old Myths: Big Worlds, Bravery, and Fantasy for Kids” sessions that explore Philippine fantasy comics, folklore, mythology, and young heroes in children’s literature.

For NBDB Executive Director Charisse Aquino-Tugade, the delegation’s participation speaks to something larger than a single festival appearance. “Every time Filipino creators take their work to an international stage like AFCC, they are doing more than presenting their books. They are making the case that our stories have always had something distinct and necessary to say, and that the next generation of readers, here and across Asia, deserves to encounter them.”

NBDB Director Maria Carolina Tapia will also represent the Philippines in an industry sharing and networking session on the international children’s content landscape on May 23. “Filipino children’s stories carry the richness of our islands, languages, and lived experiences. Through AFCC 2026, we hope to bring these stories to more readers, publishers, and partners across the region, and affirm the place of Philippine children’s literature in the wider Asian and global publishing landscape,” said Tapia.

The NBDB said the country’s participation in AFCC 2026 reflects the continued growth of the Philippine children’s book sector, which remains among the most active and widely read segments of local publishing.

Through classrooms, libraries, homes, and translation initiatives, Filipino children’s books continue to reach young readers in the Philippines and abroad. Participation in AFCC offers Filipino creators an opportunity to present Philippine children’s content to a broader regional audience and strengthen their presence in the global publishing landscape.

The NBDB continues to support Filipino authors, illustrators, publishers, and creatives through programs that expand the reach of Philippine literature for children and young adults.

For updates on AFCC 2026, visit the official festival website or follow NBDB’s official platforms. PR