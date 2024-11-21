Filipino IM Garma beats Lithuanian Grandmaster

PORTO Santo Island, Portugal — Filipino International Master Chito Danilo Garma beat Lithuanian Grandmaster Maxin Novik in a hard-fought match to claim his third consecutive win after the fourth round of the 32nd World Senior Chess Championship at Hotel Baleira in Porto Santo Island, Portugal on Wednesday.

The 60-year-old Garma, whose stint here is being supported by the Philippine Sports Commission, the National Chess Federation of the Philippines, and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation used his vast knowledge with the white pieces to beat the Lithuanian GM after 34 moves of the Sicilian Defense.

Thus, Garma who is seeking his third and final GM norms climbs from 6th to 14th place along with his fifth-round opponent GM Yuri Piskov of Russia. " It was a tough match playing against the famous Sicilian Defense. I'll defend well," said Garma, who helped Manila Indios Bravos to the championship of the recently concluded Professional Chess Association of the Philippines (PCAP) Super GM Wesley So Cup.

PH delegation head and coach Filipino and United States chess master Almario Marlon Bernardino Jr. is very confident that Garma can get his third and final GM norms in the 32nd World Senior Chess Championship 50 and above category.

Meanwhile, GM Alexander Shabalov of the United States defeated GM Mikheil Kekelidze of Georgia to create a five-way tie for first place with 3.5 points each that includes GM Victor Mikhalevski of Israel, GM Boris Chatalbashev of Denmark, GM Michal Kradenkov of Poland and GM Andrei Maksimenko of Ukraine.

In the 65-over category, Fide Master Mario Mangubat toppled Undriadi Benggawan of Canada while International Master Jose Efren Bagamasbad yielded to Alexander Yakimenko of Russia. Mangubat tallied 1.5 points in four outings while Bagamasbad remains at 1.0 points.

Mangubat will meet Tom Braathen of Sweden in Round 5 while Bagamasbad goes up against CM Carlos Araya Umana of Costa Rica.

The Filipino chessers' campaign is being supported by the Philippines Sports Commission headed by chairman Richard Bachmann, commissioner Edward Hayco, commissioner Olivia "Bong" Coo, and the National Chess Federation of the Philippines Chairman/ President Cong. Prospero Pichay Jr., CEO/Executive Director GM Jayson Gonzales, and the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation chairman Alejandro "Al" Tengco. Marlon Bernardino/PR