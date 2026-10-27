Filipino-made disaster resilience techs featured at Handa Pilipinas expo

ONE of the technologies exhibited during the expo is Rainfold, a portable rainwater harvesting and filtration system developed by Lithos Manufacturing. The centerpiece is a 1,000-liter foldable tank connected to a three-stage mineral filtration system that removes heavy metals and absorbs organic contaminants.

According to Eleanor Olegario, CEO of Lithos Manufacturing, the rainfold is used for disaster resilience, school washing, and urban farming.

“We have the tank, which is 1,000-liters capacity then we have the filters which is made of zeolite to absorb heavy metals, it also made of calcium carbonate to neutralize the acidity of rain, and activated carbon to improve the taste and odor of the rainwater,” Olegario said while presenting the tank to the media.

The capacity is also expandable as it comes with a spout that transfers excess water to another rainfold tank. The tank costs around P70,000 with the filters. They have deployed several tanks to different local government units and schools, which have procured the Rainfold for their various uses.

SAFEWTRS

SAFEWTRS (Safewater Treatment System), developed by the DOST-ITDI (Industrial Technology Development Institute), is a solar-powered compact and mobile emergency drinking water disinfection system.

“SAFEWTRS is intended to convert any floodwater or maruming tubig into potable water; it is designed to be used for calamities,” said Joseph Ovilla, Science Research Specialist I DOST-ITDI. It is solar-powered, which allows the machine to operate if the calamity area has no electricity.

The machine can produce up to 200 liters of water per hour. Aside from just filtration, the machine is equipped with UV light, which inactivates remaining microorganisms.

“Yung organism po na hindi pa namamatay during the filtration process ay doon po pinapatay gamit ang UV light and pwede na po siya inumin,” Ovilla explains.

(Organisms left alive during the filtration process will be sterilized using the UV light, and then the water is safe to drink.)

The potable water it produces meets the Philippine National Standards for Drinking Water (PNSDW 2017).

He says they have deployed several units to different local government units across the country, such as in Odiongan, Romblon, and in Sarangani Province.

Hiraya Intelligent Modular Optimization (HIMO)

Developed by Hiraya Technology Solutions or Hiraya Tech, a Filipino technology startup. The HIMO is an artificial intelligence-driven water management system that enables the efficient use of water resources.

“Very useful siya, especially ngayon may darating na El Niño. Yung system namin namo-monitor namin yung level ng tubig sa well. Malalaman namin ang pressure and demand and yung AI mag-a-adjust siya based sa pangangailangan ng tao,” says Chokie Diolata, Hiraya Tech Representative.

(It is very useful, especially now with the coming El Niño. Our system monitors the level of the water in the well. We determine the pressure and demand, and the AI will adjust based on the needs of the people.)

With the help of AI, the system enables water districts to manage water resources more efficiently, supplying consumers with the amount of water they need while minimizing wastage.

According to Diolata, more than 10 water districts across the country are currently using HIMO.

“Nakakatulong yung system namin sa kanila sa pagma-manage ng tubig na dating overpressure or minsan walang tubig, with AI naba-balance niya ang tubig sa buong linya,” Diolata said.

(Our system helps water districts manage their water supply. Before, they experienced overpressure or sometimes no water at all. With AI, the system balances the water supply throughout the distribution network.)

Shofar Frontline

Shofar Frontline is a Local Government Unit Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Command and Response application developed by High Meridian Technologies Incorporated, a Davao City-based technology startup company.

“Shofar Frontline is designed to help strengthen the capacity of the local government units and the community to mitigate disaster risks and also disaster preparation and appropriate responses during disaster,” says Rico Biliran, chief information officer of High Meridian.

The key features of the Shofar Frontline digital platform are its timely advisories, coordinated response, data-driven decision-making, and appropriate deployment of responders.

“This product is developed in line with the principle of RA 10121, which encourages the local government units and communities to have a whole community approach in disaster risk reduction management,” Biliran said.

He added that the launch of Shofar Frontline is a milestone in the country’s effort to harness technology in building disaster-resilient communities. PIA DAVAO