Filipino pop culture in an interactive world

DIGITAL games structured around the complexity of artificial intelligence (AI) and engine software holds immense significance for Millennials and Gen Z. These demographics are into sci-fi and fantasy coded-type of virtual games but how is it when a Filipino popular public transportation that shapes the country’s culture, art, tradition, and economic landscape dominates a virtual world?

Recently, local student game developers in Davao City have made a name in the national gaming industry by debuting a game called “Jeepney Simulator 2” on Steam which brings the players on what is like to be a daily Jeepney driver in the Philippines.

It was released last September 2023 by Alvin Vann (3D artist and editor), currently studying Bachelor of Science in Information Technology (BSIT) at the University of Mindanao (UM) alongside his best friend, Joshua Renzie (Lead Developer), a former Computer Science student of the said institution.

Both creators are from Spacezero Interactive, who dedicated the game to Filipino culture, highlighting elements of traditional Jeepney in Davao wherein you can also maneuver in bustling streets picking up passengers in Manila landmarks (Rizal Park, BGC, Malacañang Palace, Tondo, SM Mall, Fort Santiago, Manila Bay, etc.) calculate change, and weave through traffic that would unleash the driving skills of the players while avoiding traffic congestion and other road related accidents.

“We drew most of our inspiration from the real Manila City, conducting extensive research on its architectural styles (using only Google Maps and Images as reference) and layout to create an environment as authentic as possible. The main jeepney design is also inspired by the traditional jeepneys of Davao, featuring small doors, numerous grills on the exterior, and open windows, capturing the unique look and feel of these iconic vehicles” Vann, one of its creators told SunStar Davao in an interview.

In fact, following its launching, the game went buzz across all social media particularly TikTok and gained a spotlight in mainstream media such as CNN Philippines and ABS-CBN for its uniquely ‘Pinoy’ content featuring some popular commuter lines like “Para po” “Kuya, stop the car” and to name a few.

The 22-year old gamer also shared the main challenges along the process of developing this game, citing the lack of manpower and marketing.

“As a two-person team, it's extremely difficult to handle a project of this large scale. We had to make numerous sacrifices and commit more time than anticipated. Our daily tasks include programming, level designing, creating 3D models, animating, and much more. Besides dedicating time, we also had to continually learn and improve our skills in our respective fields to enhance the game and work more efficiently” he added

“Another significant challenge has been marketing. We needed to come up with unique ideas every week and actively post on our social media to promote the game. Ensuring that our marketing strategies align with current trends and effectively capture users' attention to encourage downloads has been crucial. All these aspects have played a vital role in shaping our development process and driving our efforts forward” he maintained.

When asked about his message to the young Davao developers, Vann hopes that through this project, Davaoenos can fully maximize their skills and pursue their passion in life to be able to establish a name in the international gaming industry.

“We hope our project demonstrates that it’s possible to bring your game ideas to life, even with a small team and even if it starts as a seemingly silly idea. We encourage all game developers from Davao to pursue their dreams and give it their all, so we can see more games from this city make their mark. We aim to be successful and contribute more to the international gaming scene in the future, and we hope you do too” the student replied.

The jeepney has evolved from a war relic to a cultural icon, becoming an essential component of the country's way of life. The vehicle symbolizes Filipinos' resilience, flexibility, and innovative spirit.

It is more than just a source of transportation; it is a canvas that captures the essence of Filipino culture. Locals quickly turned the public utility cars into mobile works of art. Artists began to decorate jeepneys with vivid paintings, intricate designs, and often hilarious inscriptions, transforming each jeepney into a moving masterpiece.

Culturally speaking, this integration of art and transportation not only altered the physical aspect of the jeepney, but also increased its cultural value, making the jeepney become a source of pride for the people of the Philippines.

Currently, they are planning to create a historical war era concept during World War II in the country, drawing inspiration from games like Escape from Tarkov, Kingdom Come: Deliverance.

“After we reach the full 1.0 version of Jeepney Simulator 2 and a potential multiplayer expansion where players can 'Pasada' with their friends, we're also thinking of ideas and finding inspiration for a first-person shooter RPG set in World War II-era Philippines. We’re really excited about this concept, as it focuses on a part of history in our country that is not often talked about, and we believe it deserves more attention” Vann enthusiastically shared.

This Pinoy-Made virtual game, Jeepney Simulator 2 can be downloaded on Steam (PC only) for 250 PHP. Meanwhile, there is also a free demo available if players want to try it out before purchasing. DEF