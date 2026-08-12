Filipino workers push ahead in AI use, Microsoft says

MANILA — Filipino workers are rapidly embracing artificial intelligence at work, with a larger share reaching Microsoft’s most advanced category of AI users than the global average. But the shift also exposes a gap between workers’ growing capabilities and their organizations' readiness.

The 2026 Work Trend Index Annual Report found that 25 percent of workers surveyed in the Philippines qualify as “Frontier Professionals,” compared with 16 percent globally. Microsoft defines Frontier Professionals as workers who use AI agents for complex, multistep work, routinely redesign their workflows around AI, and participate in structured, repeatable AI-enabled practices that can scale beyond individual use.

The findings point to a workforce that is not merely experimenting with AI but increasingly using it to expand what it can accomplish.

Globally, 58 percent of AI users said they are producing work they could not have produced a year ago. Among Frontier Professionals, the share rises to 80 percent.

In the Philippines, the report found that human judgment remains central even as AI takes on more work.

Critical thinking ranked as the most important human skill identified by Filipino AI users, at 65 percent, well above the 46 percent global average. Quality control of AI output followed at 59 percent, compared with 50 percent globally.

That suggests Filipino workers are not simply handing over their work to AI. They are placing greater value on the ability to assess, question, and improve what the technology produces.

Ninety-three percent of Filipino AI users said they treat AI output as a starting point rather than a final answer and remain responsible for the thinking. The global figure was 86 percent.

The report said AI is shifting workers’ roles from simply generating answers toward evaluating, refining, and taking ownership of them.

AI expands access to high-value work

Microsoft’s analysis of more than 100,000 Microsoft 365 Copilot conversations found that 49 percent of conversations supported cognitive work, including analyzing information, solving problems, evaluating information and thinking creatively.

The rest involved working with people at 19 percent, producing work at 17 percent, and finding information at 15 percent.

The findings suggest that AI can help more workers participate in tasks that traditionally required deeper expertise.

Among surveyed AI users, 66 percent said AI has allowed them to spend more time on high-value work, while 58 percent said they are producing work they could not have done a year earlier.

But Microsoft cautioned that the most effective AI users will not necessarily be those who simply complete more tasks faster.

Instead, they will increasingly distinguish themselves by setting clear goals, defining quality standards and deciding how work should be divided between people and AI.

That places a premium on judgment, creativity, trust and the ability to design better ways of working.

Workers move faster than organizations

The report also highlights what Microsoft calls the “Transformation Paradox”: Employees are ready to reinvent how they work, but the systems around them — including metrics, incentives and workplace norms — often continue to reinforce old ways of working.

The Philippines reflects that tension.

While 25 percent of Filipino respondents fall into the Frontier Professional category, only 35 percent of Filipino AI users say their leadership is clearly and consistently aligned on AI.

At the same time, 25 percent say they are rewarded for reinventing work with AI even when the effort does not immediately produce results.

The figures suggest that Filipino employees may be outpacing the systems designed to support them.

The report also found that 66 percent of Filipino AI users fear falling behind if they do not adapt quickly to AI, while 53 percent say it feels safer to focus on current goals than to redesign their work with AI.

That creates a challenge for business leaders: Employees may be willing to experiment, but organizations must give them the tools, policies, and incentives to turn experimentation into lasting improvements.

Leaders must catch up

Microsoft argues that AI adoption cannot depend solely on individual employees. Leaders must redesign the systems around them.

The report says most organizations are not yet built to capture the full value of greater human agency. The problem extends beyond technology to leadership, workplace culture, management practices, and how companies measure work.

Frontier Professionals tend to work in environments where managers actively support AI experimentation. Globally, they are more likely than non-Frontier Professionals to say their managers openly use AI, set quality standards for AI work, create room for experimentation, and encourage ambitious work redesign.

The report also found that organizational factors such as culture, manager support, and talent practices account for twice the reported AI impact of individual effort alone.

For companies, the implication is clear: Giving employees access to AI is only the starting point.

Leaders need to rethink how work is divided between people and machines, how employees are evaluated, how organizations share what they learn, and how they reward experimentation.

As AI takes on more execution, Microsoft sees an opportunity for people to take greater ownership of decisions and outcomes.

For Filipino workers, the data suggests that transition is already underway. The bigger question is whether Philippine organizations can move quickly enough to build workplaces that allow their increasingly AI-capable workforce to turn that potential into sustained productivity and innovation.

Methodology: The Work Trend Index survey, conducted by Edelman Data x Intelligence, covered 20,000 full-time employed or self-employed knowledge workers who use AI at work across 10 markets from Feb. 18 to April 7, 2026. Microsoft also analyzed trillions of anonymized Microsoft 365 productivity signals and more than 100,000 Copilot conversations. PR