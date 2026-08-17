Filipinos feel fairly paid, but salary satisfaction lags

DESPITE persistent cost-of-living pressures and inflation, Filipino workers remain among the most optimistic about their pay in the Asia-Pacific region.

The Philippines ranked second in the region for pay satisfaction, with 80 percent of Filipino workers saying they feel fairly or well paid, just behind Indonesia at 81 percent, according to the 2026 Salary Pulse Report by JobStreet by Seek.

But the report also points to a gap between feeling fairly paid and being happy with one’s salary. Only 59 percent of Filipino workers said they are happy with their pay, while 45 percent said their earnings still fall short of what they need to cover their cost of living.

JobStreet by Seek surveyed in February 2026 among more than 1,000 employed respondents in the Philippines. It examined workers’ views and experiences on pay, including salary fairness, satisfaction, and how they approach conversations about compensation.

Fair pay does not always mean salary satisfaction

The report found a clear disconnect between perceived salary fairness and actual satisfaction.

Among employees who consider their pay “fair (about right),” only 44 percent said they are satisfied with their salary, while 56 percent remain dissatisfied.

The findings suggest workers assess their pay not only against industry benchmarks but also against their workload, contributions, and ability to maintain their desired lifestyle.

Salary satisfaction also affects workers’ motivation and willingness to stay. Filipino employees who are happy with their pay are more than 2.2 times as likely to feel motivated and willing to put in extra effort at work.

On the other hand, employees who are unhappy with their salaries are 2.9 times as likely to look for a new job actively.

The report also found that Filipino workers are willing to make some trade-offs for higher pay but place a high value on a positive workplace culture.

About 28 percent said they would consider relocating to another city or country for a 10 percent salary increase. However, workers were much less willing to trade a positive work environment for a toxic workplace in exchange for the same pay increase.

“The gap between fair pay and salary satisfaction shows that compensation is only one part of the employee experience,” said Dannah Majarocon, managing director of Jobstreet by SEEK in the Philippines.

“Employers need to look beyond salary benchmarks and pair competitive pay with meaningful recognition, clear career pathways, and open conversations about growth to build engaged, future-ready teams,” she said.

Millennials feel the squeeze

Generational differences also shape how Filipino workers view their pay.

Millennials appear to feel the greatest financial pressure. Among millennials who said they are happy with their pay, 54 percent still said their salary falls below what they need to maintain their standard of living.

Their salary happiness score was 54 percent, lower than Gen Z’s 61 percent and Gen X’s 60 percent.

Millennials are also less willing to compromise on their workplace environment but are more open to taking on side hustles to address financial pressures.

Gen Z workers, meanwhile, show greater willingness to make career trade-offs for higher pay. About 83 percent said they would consider accepting a lower job title or less meaningful work for a 10 percent salary increase.

Technology, construction workers report higher satisfaction

Salary satisfaction also varies across industries.

Technology workers posted the highest salary happiness at 54 percent, followed by construction workers at 50 percent. Nearly half of workers in both sectors received salary increases in the past 12 months, helping drive stronger pay sentiment.

Industrial workers reported the lowest level of pay satisfaction, with 58 percent saying their earnings fall below their cost-of-living needs.

The findings point to an opportunity for Philippine businesses and policymakers to rethink compensation and performance management.

Bridging the gap between fair pay and meaningful rewards could help companies improve employee engagement, reduce turnover, and build a more resilient workforce. PR