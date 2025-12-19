Filipinos want action on wages, prices, corruption — Survey

RAISING workers’ wages, lowering the price of food and other basic goods, and combating corruption in government are the top issues Filipinos want the government to address, according to the November 2025 nationwide survey of independent public opinion firm WR Numero.

The latest Philippine Public Opinion Monitor asked Filipinos to choose up to three policy issues the government should prioritize from a provided list. The nationwide survey was conducted from Nov. 21-28 and was done through face-to-face interviews with a nationally representative sample of 1,412 Filipinos residing in the Philippines.

Filipinos cited raising workers’ wages (34%) and lowering the cost of food and other essentials (34%) as the top concerns. About three in 10 pointed to fighting government corruption (28%). Roughly one in four Filipinos cited fighting illegal drugs and crime (22%), combating poverty and assisting the poor (22%), and creating more jobs and opportunities (22%).

Nearly the same share also stressed the importance of creating more jobs and livelihood opportunities (22%) and holding accountable those involved in the anomalous government flood control projects (20%).

Respondents also prioritized strengthening preparedness and response to typhoons, earthquakes, and other disasters (18%), reduction of taxes and other government fees (17%), and fair enforcement of the law for both the powerful and the ordinary citizen (16%).

A smaller share, meanwhile, stressed the protection and care for Overseas Filipino Workers in different countries (7%), defense against China’s intrusion in the West Philippine Sea (6%), and strengthening our coast guards and armed forces for national defense (6%).

Some Filipinos also supported regulating political dynasties (5%), legalizing same-sex marriage (2%), and passing a divorce law (2%).Policy priorities, by factional partisanship

While Filipinos across different factional partisanship cite different issues they want the government to address, lowering food prices remains one of top concerns for Filipinos from all political camps.

Among supporters of the Marcos family and their allies, lowering food prices should be the government’ s top priority (33%), followed by fighting poverty and providing aid to the poor (27%), increasing workers’ wages (26%), combating government corruption (24%), and creation of jobs (24%).

Filipinos who identified as independent also cite lowering food prices as their top priority (35%), along with increasing wages (33%), combating government corruption (27%), creation of jobs and livelihood (23%), and strengthening preparedness and response to natural disasters (21%).

Lowering prices of goods only ranks second among supporters of the Duterte family and their allies (32%), following increasing workers’ wages (38%) which ranked first. Other priorities for pro-Duterte Filipinos include combating government corruption (31%), poverty reduction (28%), and fighting illegal drugs and crime (26%).

Opposition supporters aligned with figures such as Sen. Risa Hontiveros and Naga City Mayor Leni Robredo place emphasis on holding accountable those involved in anomalous flood control projects (34%). This is followed by lowering food prices (31%), increasing workers’ wages (30%), combating government corruption (24%), and fighting illegal drugs and crime (24%).

The nationwide survey, conducted from Nov. 21-28, was done through face-to-face interviews with a nationally representative sample of 1,412 Filipinos residing in the Philippines, at a ±3% margin of error and 95% confidence level. At the subnational level, the margin of error is ±7% for the National Capital Region, ±4% for the rest of Luzon, ±6% for the Visayas, and ±5% for Mindanao, all at the same 95% confidence level. PR