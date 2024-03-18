Final ‘Araw’ event Parada Dabawenyo ends successfully and gracefully

The Parada Dabawenyo, the culminating and final event of the 87th Araw ng Dabaw in the city, concluded in a generally peaceful and successful manner, with no reported threats or violent incidents throughout the event, according to the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) on Sunday, March 17, 2024.

“The Parada Dabawenyo has officially ended. The area was observed to be peaceful and orderly with no untoward incidents," DCPO stated in its report

DCPO, through the San Pedro Police Station (PS2), augmented police visibility at San Pedro Square, where an estimated 5,000 spectators were recorded.

A total of 2,621 personnel were deployed, including 16 individuals from various security and safety cluster agencies and offices through the Multi-Agency Coordinating Center (Macc), to monitor the approximately 45,000 to 50,000 Dabawenyos participating in the event, as confirmed by the City Tourism Operations Office (CTOO).

The Parada began on Roxas Avenue, passing through C.M. Recto to Rizal Avenue before turning right at Chinabank heading to Iñigo Street (formerly Anda Street), then left to San Pedro St., ending at San Pedro Square. It involved over 300 contingents from different government agencies, companies, socio-civic organizations, and 41 bands in the city.

Event organizer Harold Quibete, founder of HQ Production, disclosed earlier that the event's route was shortened to highlight the revamped look of C.M. Recto Street and minimize road closures to prevent traffic congestion and accommodate private and public vehicles.

“This time, ang atoang Parada Dabawenyo is something new because we are traversing a new route. This one is a shortened route with minimal road closures because we wanted to also give all our commuters, and all our private vehicles in other parts of the kanang route nga ginaconsume mismo sa Parada Dabawenyo even if this happens on a Sunday. Not only that we also wanted to highlight, actually atong pasko fiesta mao na gyud ni siya dapat ang rota nato, we wanted to highlight the very beautiful CM Recto Street (This time, our Parada Dabawenyo is taking a new route. This is a shortened route with minimal road closures to provide alternative routes for commuters and private vehicles affected by the parade, even on a Sunday. We also wanted to showcase the beauty of C.M. Recto Street),” he said.

The Public Safety and Security Office (PSSO) deployed 8,415 security personnel and police officers throughout the month-long celebration, with 7,050 personnel deployed on the opening day alone on March 1.

‘Very successful’ Parada Dabawenyo

Meanwhile, Quibete, speaking in a media interview on Sunday morning, March 17, 2024, at San Pedro Square, described the Parada as "very successful”, as he acknowledged that some participants were late.

“Daghan gyud kaayo ang naabot og late maong wala na nagkadimao ang atoang roster of parade and order (We had many participants arrive late, which affected our parade roster and order),” he said.

“Nevertheless, we are very, very happy kay maski pang na-late sila na singit namo gracefully na dili madaot ang programa (Nevertheless, we're very pleased because even with their tardiness, we managed to incorporate them gracefully without disrupting the program),” he continued.

Quibete noted that time constraints arose because the venue had been utilized the previous day, causing delays in turnover. Nonetheless, he affirmed, "It was a very successful Araw ng Dabaw and Parada Dabawenyo."

Davao City Mayor Sebastian "Baste" Duterte, in his address, underscored that the parade showcased the diversity, orderliness, and discipline characteristic of Dabawenyos, attributes that continue to uphold the city in the face of challenges.

“Maong pag-abot sa kalisod ug unsa may atubangon nato kaya natong banggaon, kaya natong lampason, ug mutunga ta nga nagkahiusa ug lig-on gihapon tungod atong garbong Dabawenyo lahi gyud (As we face hardships, we can overcome them, and we will emerge united and strong because of the unique pride of Dabawenyos),” he said.

Vice President and Education Secretary Sara Duterte expressed gratitude to all Dabawenyos for their support and urged unity to ensure the city's peace and progress.

She said, “Kinahanglan magkasinabot tang tanan kay isa lang ang atoang direction mao ang direction sa kalambuan ug kalinaw dinhi sa atoang siyudad (We must all come together because we are moving in one direction — toward the advancement and peace of our city),” she said.

Congressman Paolo “Pulong” Duterte, alongside Vice Mayor J. Melchor Quitain Jr., councilors, and department heads, also participated in the Parada Dabawenyo.

A total of 353 contingents, representing government offices, district councilors' offices, educational institutions, companies, consulate offices, civic groups, sororities and fraternities, bicycle, bike, and e-bike groups, as well as floats, took part in the parade. RGP