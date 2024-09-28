Finding courage in music: J Florence's musical journey

ONCE a shy and reserved individual, J Florence Carin, a singer-songwriter from Tagum, found the courage to express herself through music. She soon realized her songs could serve as motivation and inspiration—not just for herself, but for her listeners as well.

"It took me some time to realize nga mas ma express diay nako akong self through my music, and it took me a while to build that courage to finally share my songs in public," J Florence shared in an interview with SunStar Davao.

Her musical journey began at nine when she filled her notebooks with lyrics and original compositions. Growing up in a musically inclined family, she was constantly surrounded by jam sessions that fueled her passion.

In high school, she joined the band Crescendo Acoustic, where she played various instruments, including guitar and drums. The band even participated in reality shows like Asia’s Got Talent and Your Moment, which helped boost her confidence as a performer.