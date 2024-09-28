Finding courage in music: J Florence's musical journey

ONCE a shy and reserved individual, J Florence Carin, a singer-songwriter from Tagum, found the courage to express herself through music. She soon realized her songs could serve as motivation and inspiration—not just for herself, but for her listeners as well.
"It took me some time to realize nga mas ma express diay nako akong self through my music, and it took me a while to build that courage to finally share my songs in public," J Florence shared in an interview with SunStar Davao.
Her musical journey began at nine when she filled her notebooks with lyrics and original compositions. Growing up in a musically inclined family, she was constantly surrounded by jam sessions that fueled her passion.
In high school, she joined the band Crescendo Acoustic, where she played various instruments, including guitar and drums. The band even participated in reality shows like Asia’s Got Talent and Your Moment, which helped boost her confidence as a performer.
However, the pandemic forced her to pause her musical pursuits. It wasn’t until college that she took a leap of faith at Ateneo de Davao's Awitenista event, where her entry made it to the finals. This marked a turning point, reigniting her love for music and the Mindanao Popular Music Festival (MinPop) scene, which inspired her to release her debut single, "ANDITO LANG AKO," in 2022.
J Florence’s music, known for its warm and tender sound, aims to comfort her listeners. She hopes her songs offer solace and serve as a source of inspiration. With a deep desire to support aspiring artists, she understands the challenges of starting a music career.
"Kahibaw ko sa feeling anang wala ka kabalo asa magsugod, so gusto ko nga ako tong pwede mapangutan-an, gusto ko nga ako tong willing mu help sa makaya nako’g help of course guided by firsthand experiences (I know what it feels like not knowing where to begin, so I want to be someone people can approach, someone willing to help, based on my own experiences)," she said.
One of the highlights of her career has been performing her music at various venues. Recently, she shared the stage with notable artists like Mau Ria and represented Davao at the September Fever Festival in Cebu. She was also invited to open for 6cyclemind at 19 East Manila.
She expressed, "Fulfilling kaayo for me nga ang katong mga ginapaminaw lang nako nga artists sa radyo sauna, sila napud ang maminaw ug makasabay nako karon (It’s so fulfilling to perform alongside artists I used to only listen to on the radio)."
Despite her achievements, she still faces self-doubt, particularly when sharing her music with an audience. However, being part of supportive communities like the Tagum Songwriters Community and Holodeck Productions has helped build her confidence and motivated her to help other emerging artists.
J Florence credits her father, known as “Jimboi” among musicians in Davao, as a significant influence on her life and musical journey. Growing up, she was exposed to classic artists like Chicago, Earth, Wind & Fire, Stevie Wonder, Apo Hiking Society, South Border, and Side A, all of whom shaped her musical taste. Over time, she developed a love for contemporary artists like John Mayer and Tori Kelly, which inspired her to write in her native Bisaya, influenced by the Visayan Pop (VisPop) movement.
For J Florence, representing Davao and Mindanao is a core part of her identity as an artist.
"Representing not only the Davao region but Mindanao in my music career is deeply important to me, as it allows me to honor my roots and showcase its unique culture and language," she said.
Her latest collaboration with Mau Ria, “UGMA MAMATAY RA TA,” highlights the richness of Mindanaoan culture and the beauty of love and life. Through her music, she aims to bring Mindanao’s stories to a broader audience.
To aspiring musicians, J Florence offers heartfelt advice: "Timan-i nga dili kinahanglan nga hawd dayon ka sa sinugdanan. Himoa ang makaya nimo’g himo sa pagkakaron, sugdi kung unsay kaya nimo sugdan. Kung naa na kay mapakita, makit-an ra gyud ka. Surround yourself sa community nga ma inspire ka mag learn and grow more pinaagi sa imong craft. Ayaw’g undang samtang buhi pa ka (Remember, you don't have to be an expert right away. Start with what you can do for now, and if you have something to show, you'll eventually get noticed. Surround yourself with a community that inspires you to learn and grow. Don't stop as long as you’re alive)."
As J Florence evolves as an artist, she looks forward to a Mindanao tour with Mau Ria and other musicians. With each step, she not only forges her path but also inspires others to follow. DSCA