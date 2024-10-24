Davao

Finding the perfect home for expats

Camella Davao
Camella DavaoVista Land Properties/File Photo
Published on

FOR those relocating from another country or city, adjustments are crucial. It’s important for them to "test the waters" before committing to a new home. 

Lea Walker, a veteran broker and owner of Allea Real Estate, often starts her consultations with expat clients by asking, "Have you tried living in Davao before?"

If they answer no, Walker recommends renting a few months to get a feel for the area. She emphasizes that many people initially get excited about moving but may later struggle with factors like heat and noise that can impact their experience. This can lead to dissatisfaction, forcing some to sell their properties at a loss and return to their home country.

"As their broker, I would feel bad if I was amiss in my job," she said.

Pexels

Walker has extensive experience with various real estate clients and has learned the common requirements of her foreign clients looking to buy in Davao City. 

First, they often prefer gated communities with 24-hour security, as these environments provide safety and peace of mind. Gated communities typically feature controlled access points, allowing only verified residents and guests.

"Second, it should include a clubhouse featuring a swimming pool and other amenities," Walker noted.

According to research from CrownAsia, clubhouses foster a sense of community by serving as a central gathering place for residents to socialize and build relationships.

Walker added that many expats desire a quiet neighborhood, as studies show it contributes to a better quality of life. Some clients also look for homes with views of Davao Gulf or proximity to downtown and shopping malls. It's important to note that most of her expat clients are married to Filipino citizens. CEA

