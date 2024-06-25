Finest locally produced cacao highlight in World Chocolate Day

THE Davao City Cacao Industry Development Council (DCCIDC) will spotlight the finest locally produced cacao in the upcoming World Chocolate Day Celebration, which will start on July 5, 2024.

Wit Holganza, chairperson of Cacao City and Event Lead for World Chocolate Day, shared in Wednesday’s Media Forum at the Habi at Kape, Abreeza Mall on June 19, 2024, that they will be having exciting competitions this year that will feature locally produced cacaos.

Holganza also emphasized the relevance of celebrating World Chocolate Day for the third time, as Davao City is the Philippines' Chocolate Capital.

She said a cacao centerpiece competition among students is designed “to put up tabletop centerpieces utilizing all the things from the farm. 50% of it should be natural elements using cacao, and the rest is other farm materials".

"We're talking about sustainability; we're talking about recycling, repurposing, and being environmentally friendly," Holganza said on the principles of the competition.

Sikwate x Kape, a competition among baristas using Davao's finest Tablea, will also be among the activities.

“We are looking to engage homegrown coffee shop owners and baristas working in homegrown coffee shops na mag-participate sa isang hot beverage blend gamit ang Davao's finest tableas and gamit ang Davao's award-winning beans (to participate in creating a hot beverage blend using Davao's finest tableas and award-winning beans)," she shared.

Furthermore, Holganza stated that the competitions will have cash prizes.

She also emphasized that DCCIDC wants to spotlight the local heroes of Davao in the industry.

"I think the local heroes of Davao are the farmers, the chocolatiers, the baristas, and, of course, the champions from the government," she said.

Kakaw Talks will also be featured in this year's celebration, and they will be intimate conversations that will discuss sustainable chocolate farming and preserving the consistent quality of cacao. The event will also cover cacao crafting and encourage innovation in cacao and chocolate to support a creative economy.

The Davao City World Chocolate Day 2024 will be held from July 5 to 7, 2024 at the Abreeza Mall. Holganza also revealed that the event will be free to the public.

"Every Dabawenyo is a VIP to us," she said.

She encourages the public to visit the event as it will also feature 15 chocolatiers at their trade fair and market area, highlighting that the chocolate products that will be featured are made up of Davao's finest cacao beans. KBP