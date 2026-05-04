Finland Embassy, HCDC explore academic collab

THE Embassy of Finland in the Philippines, representing one of the world’s top-performing education systems, expressed interest in potential academic collaboration with Holy Cross of Davao College (HCDC) during a visit on April 16, 2026, held at the HCDC President’s Boardroom.

The delegation from the Embassy of Finland in the Philippines, composed of Ms. Veera Kaarela, Deputy Head of Mission at the Embassy of Finland in Manila, and Dr. Mika Tirroren, Coordinator of Team Finland Knowledge based in Singapore, shared insights on Finland’s educational excellence and best practices.

They introduced the HCDC Community to the Team Finland Knowledge (TFK) Programme which aims to build and enhance collaboration between Finnish higher education institutions and selected partner regions and countries within the TFK network, while also developing new models for cooperation.

Finland consistently ranks among the top performers in the Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA), reflecting its strong commitment to high-quality education, an advocacy that aligns with HCDC’s dedication to academic excellence and transformative, community-oriented learning.

The engagement, facilitated by the Center for Linkages, Internationalization, and Language Studies, brought together key academic and institutional leaders. Among those present were Br. Noelvic H. Deloria, S.C.; Dr. Ma. Iris Melliza, the head of HCDC’s Executive Committee; Dr. Melissa E. Jose, Dean of the School of Teacher Education and representative of the Vice President for Academic Affairs; Rommel F. Lopez, Head of the Center for Research and Development; Lulu A. Melchor-Cayon, Coordinator of the Institute of ASEAN-European Studies; Jea T. Piencenaves, Mobility and Partnership Coordinator; Warren P. Quiñones, Philanthropic Development Officer; Hon. Antonio S. Peralta, Chairman of the European Chamber of Commerce in the Philippines–Davao (ECCP Southern Mindanao Business Council) and Honorary Consul of Finland in Davao; and Rie Realingo, ECCP Davao Branch Officer.

As it marks its 75th year, HCDC continues to expand its global linkages and strengthen international engagements, underscoring its commitment to quality education and selfless service. These initiatives align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs), particularly SDG 4 (Quality Education) and SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals). PR