FinTech Alliance PH urges stronger fraud defense, digital trust

TAGUIG CITY — Over 600 leaders from the banking, fintech, government, and digital sectors gathered at the 2026 General Membership Meeting (GMM) of FinTech Alliance PH on March 11 at Marquis Events Place in Bonifacio Global City, reaffirming their commitment to strengthening trust, security, and inclusion in the country’s fast-growing digital financial ecosystem.

Hosted by veteran broadcast journalist Rico Hizon of ANC, the annual gathering brought together regulators, policymakers, industry executives, and international partners to discuss key developments shaping the future of digital finance in the Philippines and the region.

In his Chairman’s Report, FinTech Alliance PH Founding Chairman and RCBC Executive Vice President and Chief Innovation and Inclusion Officer Lito Villanueva reflected on the global environment shaping the fintech sector, noting that geopolitical uncertainty and economic volatility underscore the need for resilience, collaboration, and responsible innovation.

Villanueva began by pointing to recent global events that highlight how interconnected today’s economies have become.

“The events unfolding around the world remind us how closely connected our economies and societies have become. Disruptions in one part of the world can immediately ripple across borders, affecting mobility, markets, and economic confidence. In moments like these, resilience and cooperation become even more important,” he said.

Villanueva stressed that as digital finance continues to expand, sustaining trust across the financial system must remain a top priority.

“Innovation alone is not enough. As technology advances, governance must grow stronger. As digital finance expands, inclusion must deepen. And as financial systems become more interconnected, trust must remain the foundation,” he said.

He also highlighted the Alliance’s rapid growth since its founding nine years ago. From an initial coalition of 16 institutions, the Alliance has grown to more than 150 corporate members that collectively account for over 95 percent of retail digital financial transactions in the Philippines, with an aggregate user base exceeding 110 million accounts.

Among the Alliance’s key initiatives is support for the whole-of-nation effort to help the Philippines exit the Financial Action Task Force gray list, alongside advocacy for stronger legislation against financial account scamming and mule account operations.

A key development discussed during the meeting was the introduction of the Fraud Intelligence Data Sharing Network (FIDS), an industry-led platform designed to strengthen real-time intelligence exchange among financial institutions to combat fraud and financial crime.

Initially piloted by ten banks and fintech institutions in collaboration with credit bureau CIBI, the initiative enables participating organizations to identify emerging fraud patterns, detect mule accounts, and strengthen coordinated responses across the financial sector.

During the program, several distinguished guest speakers shared their perspectives on the future of digital finance and the importance of public-private collaboration.

ASEAN Business Advisory Council Chairman Joey Concepcion highlighted the role of fintech in making a more inclusive society in the Philippines and beyond.

“The Philippine economy has to be more inclusive. It cannot be just for people like ourselves in big business who have great success, connections, and access to good technology. If we really want a vibrant, thriving economy, the only way is to make it more inclusive,” Concepcion emphasized.

Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Technology and Digital Innovation Office Managing Director Atty. Eugene Teves delivered the keynote address, underpinning the importance of cybersecurity on top of other innovative legislation to fast-track responsible digital innovation within the fintech landscape.

“Cybersecurity is a major concern for us. We are working closely with the CICC and other agencies to strengthen our cybersecurity posture. We are also working on a consumer protection framework for digital financial services,” Atty. Teves shared.

Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center Executive Director Undersecretary Renato “Aboy” Paraiso emphasized the importance of coordinated intelligence sharing between government and industry in strengthening the country’s cybercrime defense capabilities.

“Cybersecurity is no longer optional. As we all know, it is a core component of national infrastructure resilience. As technology advances, threat actors are getting smarter and moving faster. They are now observing and exploring the gaps in cyberspace for their own gain or to simply harm our public,” Usec. Paraiso emphasized.

The event also featured the signing of multiple Memoranda of Agreement with key partners including the Cybercrime Investigation and Coordinating Center (CICC), the Rural Bankers Association of the Philippines (RBAP), and the ASEAN Business Advisory Council, further strengthening cross-sector collaboration in advancing financial inclusion, digital trust, and cybersecurity.

The Alliance also announced a new partnership with financial education platform Kaskasan Buddies with Joel Cabugos and Jax Reyes, part of its broader initiative to counter misinformation and promote credible financial literacy across digital platforms.

The event concluded with an oath-taking ceremony of newly inducted corporate members, formally welcoming them into the country’s largest digital finance industry association. The new members represent a diverse mix of financial institutions, technology providers, and ecosystem partners committed to advancing responsible innovation, financial inclusion, and digital trust. Their induction further strengthens the Alliance’s growing community of organizations shaping the future of digital finance in the Philippines. PR