Fire affects over 430 families

MORE than 430 families were affected by the recent fire in barangay Leon Garcia in Agdao, Davao City, a day after Christmas, an official from the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) said.

Julie Dayaday, officer-in-charge of CSWDO, said in a radio interview on Friday, December 29, 2023, that the 436 affected families, which consist of 687 individuals, were from the three puroks of Leon Garcia, namely San Vicente, San Roque, and Sto Niño.

Of the number, 243 are house owners, 81 are renters, 306 sharers, 55 borders, and four are caretakers.

Dayaday said the displaced families are temporarily housed at Congressman Manuel Garcia Elementary School.

Through the City Mayor’s Office, the CSWDO has provided hygiene kits, food packs, basic kitchen kits, and other non-food items.

The office also deployed its mobile kitchen to provide food for the fire victims.

“Ang mobile kitchen sugod 26 hangtud tonight nalang siya, nakahatag naman ta sa ilang basic needs. Sila na magluto community cooking na ing-ana siya (The mobile kitchen is there since the 26th and it will only be until tonight, we have already given their basic needs. They will now be doing their community cooking),” Dayaday said.

Apart from the Local Government Unit’s (LGU) assistance, partner agencies of CSWDO and several national agencies have assisted the victims of the fire incident.

Senator Christopher “Bong” Go visited the fire victims on Thursday afternoon, December 28, 2023, and distributed relief goods and assistance. The senator also gave out his shoes to one of the fire victims.

On the same day, Davao City Mayor Sebastian Duterte also personally visited the fire victims to check their well-being. He told them to approach the CSWDO or their barangay captain if there were things that they still needed.

The CSWDO is still accepting donations for the fire victims of Leon Garcia; those who wish to donate may drop their donations at Rizal Park.

Meanwhile, Dayaday said they discourage people from donating used clothes already in tatters. They accept slippers and brand-new underwear in all sizes for males and females. They also accept hygienic products such as sanitary napkins for women, diapers for infants, and infant milk. RGP



