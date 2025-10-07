Fire cases drop 29% in Davao City

DAVAO City has seen a sharp drop in fire incidents this year compared to 2024, data from the Davao City Fire District (DCFD) showed. However, authorities cautioned that constant vigilance and preventive efforts remain crucial, as the recent large fire in Barangay 21-C proved how destructive a single incident can be.

From January 1 to September 21, 2025, DCFD recorded 467 fire incidents, down 28.6 percent from 654 cases in the same period last year. Of these, 236 were structural and 231 were non-structural fires. Most cases involved residential areas and electrical poles, while grass fires—once among the top five causes—have dropped off the list.

Fire officials credited the decline to stronger public awareness, fire safety campaigns, and closer coordination between communities and fire units. Still, they warned that the threat remains serious.

The reminder came after the October 3 blaze in Purok 8-A, Piapi Boulevard, which caused an estimated ₱40 million in property damage and displaced 273 families, according to the City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO). The fire, which erupted at 4:50 p.m., destroyed 178 homes and commercial buildings and partially damaged three others.

CSWDO said 670 people were affected, including 309 children, though no injuries or fatalities were reported. Emergency responders, volunteers, and local agencies immediately assisted the victims.

The DCFD urged residents to maintain safe electrical systems, observe caution when cooking, and stay prepared for emergencies. Authorities expressed optimism that with continued public cooperation, Davao City can sustain its downward trend in fire incidents in the years ahead. DEF

