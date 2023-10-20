Fire deaths in Davao City doubled in 2023

THE ten months of 2023 had been a concern for the Davao City Fire District-Bureau of Fire Protection-Davao (BFP-Davao) as the agency logged six deaths related to fire incidents, higher than the three deaths in the whole year of 2022.

On the other hand, 34 individuals were reported injured this year compared to 15 last year.

In an AFP-PNP Press Corps Southern Mindanao media forum on Wednesday morning, October 18, 2023, at The Royal Mandaya Hotel, BFP spokesperson SFO4 Ramil Gillado pointed out that the main cause of fire incidents are electrical short circuit, which includes flying connection, poor ventilation, overheating or poorly maintained breakers.

This is followed by human faults such as playing matches and throwing cigarette butts.

“Nanguna gayud ang electrical short circuits niini sa mga residential areas nato kaning mga squatter. Kasagaran usab nahitabo kini tungod sa kainit sa mga gamit, mga wala mabantayi na mga appliances ug mga binuhatan sa mga tao particularly ang kaning mga bata nga gadula og kalayo ug nagalabay og mga sigarilyo bisan asa (Electrical short circuit is the most leading cause of fire, mostly in squatter areas. It also usually happens due to overheating of appliances, unattended appliances, and people's actions, particularly children playing with fire and cigarette butts being thrown everywhere),” he said.

Based on the report, Davao City recorded 530 fire incidents from January to October of this year, marking an 18.8 percent increase from the 446 incidents reported during the same period last year. The total damages caused by these incidents amounted to P73,722,050, higher than the P58,290,500 reported in the previous year.

The agency also revealed the three types of fire incidents from January to October this year. Around 191 were recorded as residential fires mostly in slum areas; 139 as electrical posts; and 49 were rubbish or waste burning.

When asked about the concerns about commercial establishments, Gillado stressed the importance of following the safety procedures by coordinating with their agency.

“There are many incidents involving electricity. We have recommendations during our conducted lectures that they should really follow what is in our Philippine Electrical Code” the official emphasized.