Fire district warns vs substandard appliances

THE Davao City Fire District (DCFD) has reminded Dabawenyos to avoid using substandard appliances and unsafe wiring practices to prevent fire hazards.

From January to February 2026, the fire district recorded 114 fire incidents, with no recorded casualties. Electrical fires remain the most common, followed by open flames from rubbish fires and bonfires.

Fire Senior Insp. Frances Marie S. Sendrijas, Davao City Fire District Public Information chief, said that responsibility begins at the household level, and avoiding dangerous practices such as octopus wiring and overloading outlets is essential to keep families safe.

“We really advise them na pagbumili ng appliance kung pwede wag yung substandard and iwasan natin yung octopus wiring. Yung mag connect-connect ang mga extension wires and then i-overload natin (We advise them that when buying an appliance, if possible, avoid substandard ones and also avoid octopus wiring, connecting extension wires and then overloading them),” she told Madayaw Davao over Davao City Disaster Radio on February 12, 2026.

She also highlighted that selecting quality products and avoiding overloaded outlets are crucial, and that appliances do not have to be expensive to be safe.

Meanwhile, the DCFD continues to strengthen its program ‘Oplan Ligtas sa Pamayanan’ where its personnel visit barangays and educate residents on fire preventive measures, encouraging a culture of responsibility and safety.

The DCFD urged Dabawenyos to immediately call 911 or the nearest fire station if a blaze becomes uncontrollable, and to always give way to emergency vehicles during fire fighting operations.

“Mag ingat po tayo lagi and if may nakitang sunog, if hindi na po nila kayang apulahin, tumawag po agad sa nearest fire station or they can just dial 911 and again, give way to our emergency vehicles during firefighting operations (Let’s always be careful if we see a fire. If you can no longer extinguish it, please call the nearest fire station or just dial 911. And again, give way to our emergency vehicles during fire fighting operations),“ she added. CIO