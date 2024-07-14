Fire in Magallanes claims 2 PWD kids

The fire engulfed 150 houses and caused an estimated damage of P2.2 million.

In a spot report provided by the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) based on the initial investigation of the Bureau of Fire Protection-Davao Region (BFP-Davao) on Sunday morning, July 14, the fire started at around 8:25 p.m. at the house of one Charlene Puerto Lopez of legal age.

According to DCPO spokesperson Captain Hazel Tuazon the fatalities are cousins who happen to be minors and members of persons with disabilities (PWD).

“Upon the search and rescue operation conducted by the responders, the two deceased individuals were discovered in the comfort room of the house,” the investigation found.

The fire incident was raised to a third alarm and placed under control at about 1:00 am.

As of press writing, around 203 families or around 545 individuals have been evacuated at Magallanes Elementary School.

Of the numbers, at least 72 are homeowners, 10 are renters, 13 are sharers, and 42 are identified as borders in the area.

Fire incidents in Davao City increased by 37 percent, accumulating over P59 million cost of damages within the first six months of 2024 compared to the same period last year.

In data reported by Senior Inspector Frances Marie Sendrijas, Davao City Fire District spokesperson, a total of almost 500 fire incidents in the city have been recorded since the start of January.

Sendrijas added that the increase in fire incidents in the city is largely due to grass fires, especially from January to April.