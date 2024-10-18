Fire incidents up by 28%

DAVAO City recorded 716 fire incidents from January to October 2024 or a 28.25 percent increase compared to the 557 incidents during the same period last year.

Davao City Fire District Station spokesperson Senior Inspector Frances Mae Sendrijas said during the Davao Peace and Security Conference on Wednesday, October 16, that apart from the open flames and rubbish fires, electrical ignition, mostly from arcing and weak connections, was also the main cause of the fire.

The official said grass fires comprised a large part of the data during the first quarter, contributing to the high fire incident record.

Sendrijas also noted that although an increase in grass fires was observed during the first quarter, fires occur any time of year.

“Fire doesn’t choose a time. Even during the rainy season, we see a rise in incidents, particularly electrical post-fires,” she said, adding that their agency has been actively coordinating with Davao Light and Power Company (Davao Light) to address such incidents, particularly in responding to post-fires in the city.

To recall, BFP-Davao fire district and Davao Light have reiterated in several media reports that residential areas remain the most commonly susceptible to fire incidents, followed by electrical post and grassland fires.

On the side of Davao Light, Fermin Edillon, spokesperson of the electric utility company, previously announced that their agency noted that one of the causes of electrical-related fire incidents in the city was the flying connection.

Edillion explained that a flying connection means a house lets another house use its electricity, which may result in electrical overload, leading to fires.

“It is an extension of electricity from a house that is our registered customer who sub-distributes electricity. It’s really dangerous because it could cause electric overload and will cause fire,” he previously said. DEF