Firecracker ban violation: Minor rescued, adults to face charges

SINCE the individual caught lighting prohibited firecrackers on New Year’s Day was a minor, the Davao City Police Office (DCPO) clarified that criminal liability will instead be pursued against the responsible adults, following an investigation into a viral video showing a violation of the city’s long-standing firecracker ban.

Based on its statement issued on Friday, January 2, Acting DCPO Director Col. Mannan Caracas Muarip confirmed police traced the incident to Km. 11 in Sasa after the footage circulated widely on social media, prompting immediate action from authorities.

The minor involved was immediately rescued and referred to the Women and Children Protection Desk (WCPD) for proper intervention and assessment. Police stressed, however, that accountability does not end there, as adults connected to the possession of the prohibited items will face charges.

“The DCPO stresses that primary responsibility and legal accountability rest on the adult who owned, possessed, or stored the firecrackers,” Muarip said.

Under City Ordinance No. 060-02, also known as the Firecracker Ban Ordinance, the possession and storage of firecrackers are prohibited at all times, regardless of who ignites them. Authorities reiterated that violations will be dealt with strictly as part of the city’s enforcement posture for the 2026 New Year celebrations.

The DCPO has adopted a “no mercy” policy this year, removing exemptions or warnings for violators, particularly those who expose children to hazardous materials.

“Let this serve as a clear reminder: adults who allow minors access to these dangerous materials will be held liable under the law,” Muarip added.

Davao City has upheld a strict zero-firecracker policy since 2002, a measure aimed at preventing fire-related incidents, injuries, and property damage, particularly during holiday celebrations when the use of pyrotechnics typically spikes. The long-standing ban is part of the city’s broader public safety strategy to protect communities from preventable accidents and ensure a safer environment for residents during festive occasions.

Under Republic Act No. 9344, or the Juvenile Justice and Welfare Act of 2006, children below 15 years old are exempt from criminal liability, while minors aged 15 to below 18 are also generally spared from imprisonment and are instead subjected to intervention, diversion programs, or rehabilitation measures, provided they acted without discernment. The law emphasizes child welfare and rehabilitation over punitive incarceration, which is why the minor involved in the incident will not be jailed. DEF