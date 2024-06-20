Davao

Firm covers costs of fatal bridge collapse victims

A column bridge collapsed at a construction site in Malagamot, Panacan, Davao City on Monday afternoon, June 17, killing 19-year-old steel man JP Villanueva Oftana from Malita, Davao Occidental.
A CONSTRUCTION company has covered the burial expenses for the deceased steelworker and the hospital costs for two others injured in the collapse of a column bridge pier at a construction site in Malagamot, Panacan, Davao City, on Monday afternoon, June 17, 2024.

According to an initial report from the Davao City Police Office (DCPO), 19-year-old JP Villanueva Oftana from Malita, Davao Occidental, died in the incident. 

The two injured victims, identified as 25-year-old Ian Jarol and 28-year-old Rogelio Roxas, are also steelworkers.

Foreman Christopher Ebao said that he witnessed the sudden collapse of column bridge pier 5 around 3:15 p.m. 

Immediate assistance was provided to the victims. Oftana was trapped in the iron debris, while Jarol and Roxas were quickly taken to the nearest hospital.

The collapsed structure is reportedly a project of the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), though the agency has not yet confirmed this.

The investigation by the Sasa Police Station is still ongoing. JPC

