First and only bladeless cataract surgery in Mindanao

Dabawenyos no longer need to travel outside Mindanao for world-class cataract care. On August 21, 2025, Borough Lasik Center - Davao, located at Ayala Malls Abreeza, launched the Z Laser Lens Replacement, offering the island’s first and only bladeless cataract surgery.
Cataracts, a leading cause of preventable blindness in the Philippines, can begin developing as early as age 40. If untreated, they cloud the eye’s natural lens, impair vision, and disrupt daily life. With this advanced procedure now available locally, residents can access cutting-edge care without needing to travel elsewhere.
Unlike traditional cataract surgery, which uses manual blades, the Z Laser Lens Replacement relies on precision femtosecond lasers. This procedure is safer, more accurate, and gentler, allowing faster recovery. Patients also enjoy a more comfortable experience while regaining clearer vision and confidence in daily activities.
“Expanding in Mindanao has never been just about technology; it has been about raising the standard of vision care. From introducing advanced vision correction procedures in Davao to moving into Abreeza just a year ago, our journey has been marked by milestones that make world-class eye care more accessible. Today, with the launch of Z Laser Lens Replacement, we take another bold step forward in transforming how vision care is experienced in Davao and across Mindanao,” Karlo Sanchez, Borough Lasik Center General Manager, said.
The procedure uses the Ziemer Z8 LDV, a Swiss-made femtosecond laser trusted by leading eye surgeons worldwide. It allows gentler incisions, automated precision customized for each eye, better lens placement for sharper vision, and faster healing, helping patients return to daily activities sooner.
“This advancement is not simply about newer machines — it is about redefining cataract surgery. With laser-assisted cataract surgery, patients benefit from greater precision, safety, and consistency compared to traditional methods. For the first time, Mindanaoans can now access this global standard of care without traveling outside the region,” President and Head Refractive Surgeon at Borough Lasik Center, Dr. Ches Heredia, said.
Patients across Borough Lasik Center’s network report noticeable improvements in vision within 24 hours, with full stabilization in the following weeks. Every day tasks such as reading, using a phone, cooking, or enjoying the outdoors become effortless again.
“Because the laser creates precise and gentler incisions, patients often heal faster, experience less discomfort, and enjoy more predictable results compared to traditional cataract surgery. This allows them to return to their normal activities sooner with restored vision, renewed confidence, and a better quality of life,” Medical Director of Borough Lasik Center - Davao, Dr. Gary Bunagan, said.
For Borough Lasik Center, the launch of Z Laser Lens Replacement is more than a medical milestone. It is a step toward brighter, clearer lives for Dabawenyos and residents across Mindanao, bringing advanced eye care closer to home. KBP