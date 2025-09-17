First and only bladeless cataract surgery in Mindanao

Dabawenyos no longer need to travel outside Mindanao for world-class cataract care. On August 21, 2025, Borough Lasik Center - Davao, located at Ayala Malls Abreeza, launched the Z Laser Lens Replacement, offering the island’s first and only bladeless cataract surgery.

Cataracts, a leading cause of preventable blindness in the Philippines, can begin developing as early as age 40. If untreated, they cloud the eye’s natural lens, impair vision, and disrupt daily life. With this advanced procedure now available locally, residents can access cutting-edge care without needing to travel elsewhere.