First Fifa World Cup championship rings

NEW YORK — The winners of the Fifa World Cup 2026 will receive more than the iconic trophy and gold medals after Sunday's final at New York-New Jersey Stadium. For the first time in FIFA history, the champions will also be awarded bespoke championship rings, introducing a long-standing American sports tradition to global football.

Spain and Argentina will battle for the World Cup title on July 19, with the champions becoming the first team to receive the commemorative rings.

FIFA said it will produce only 2,026 individually numbered rings as a tribute to the tournament. Thirty rings will be reserved for the champions, while the remaining 1,996 will be sold worldwide as an officially licensed product, allowing fans to own a piece of Fifa World Cup history.

One side of each ring features the Fifa World Cup trophy, while the other will be customized with the identity of the winning team. Every ring will be individually numbered, custom-fitted, and accompanied by a certificate of authenticity.

Immediately after the final, the winning team's captain and head coach will receive temporary rings during the on-field celebrations. Fifa will later customize the 30 championship rings to ensure each recipient receives a personalized fit.

"One side of the ring proudly features the Fifa World Cup trophy, while the other will be customised to reflect the identity of the winning team," Fifa said.

"Each ring will be individually numbered, custom-fitted, and delivered with its own certificate of authenticity."

Fifa added that the customized rings will be presented to the champions at a later date, "ensuring the perfect lifelong fit for an achievement that will echo through eternity." FIFA/FROM THE WIRES