First Five returns with 5 bIggest Pinoy music acts

AFTER more than a decade, one of the country’s most electrifying concert series is making a powerful comeback. Set to tour three major cities this May and June, Tanduay First Five gathers five of the biggest names in the Philippine music scene today for the return of the highly anticipated music celebration.

Five Music Icons in three major cities

This year’s powerful lineup includes Parokya ni Edgar, Kamikazee, Zack Tabudlo, Flow G, and December Avenue. The concert series will kick off on May 15 at Gaisano Capital Mall Open Grounds in Iloilo, and will next be held on May 29 at the SM Seaside City Cebu Concert Grounds in Cebu and on June 26 at the Davao Crocodile Park & Zoo in Davao.

“Tanduay First Five is a toast to the same passion and craftsmanship that defines both our brand and Filipino music. For years, people have been clamoring for us to bring back Tanduay First Five and we are happy to bring it back for everyone to enjoy. This comeback is also our way of saying thank you for everyone’s support of Tanduay,” said Edzel Ty, Tanduay Digital Brand Manager.

Tanduay First Five has long been recognized for bringing Filipino music fans together to enjoy explosive performances from the country’s top rock bands. It was last held in 2013. This year, the music is more diverse, with rock, pop, and hip-hop featuring five of the country’s best artists from each genre.

For Ty, Tanduay First Five is also a testament to Tanduay’s enduring connection with Filipinos.

“Tanduay has been part of the Filipino story for generations, from marking milestones to sharing everyday moments with friends, and we are celebrating this connection with Tanduay First Five by bringing world-class talent that resonates with Filipinos,” he said.

For updates and more information about Tanduay First Five, follow Tanduay’s official social media accounts. PR