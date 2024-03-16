First-in-Davao developments by property pioneer, Alsons Dev

Setting the standard for residential communities

At the heart of Alsons Dev’s mission lies the commitment to build homes and nurture neighborhoods that stand the test of time. Exclusive residential spaces like Ladislawa Garden Village, the city’s first gated subdivision with leisure amenities, set the standard for residential communities in Davao and paved the way for other premium neighborhoods like Woodridge Park and Las Terrazas.

Recognizing the evolving needs of modern Filipino families, Alsons Dev continues to adapt and cater to contemporary lifestyles through mixed-use developments like Northtown, a premier suburban township featuring a blend of residential and commercial offerings.

Within Northtown is the first-ever integrated Public Safety and Security Complex, which houses the police, fire, and Central 911 stations in one address. Built and donated by Alsons Dev to the City Government of Davao in 2016, the complex not only caters to Northtown residents but also to the neighboring communities in Cabantian and Indangan, Buhangin.

Recently, Alsons Dev also began to extend its promise of high-quality residential developments to a broader market through its mid-cost housing brand, Nurtura Land and Home. The maiden project under this brand, Narra Park Residences, is an award-winning mid-cost housing community recognized by PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards as the Best Housing Development (Metro Davao) in 2023 and was a highly commended contender in the Best Affordable House (VisMin) category of The Outlook 2023: Philippine Real Estate Awards by Lamudi. It is the first affordable housing development in Davao City to feature two 1.4-hectare parks, giving residents a greener, healthier living environment.