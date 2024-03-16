First-in-Davao developments by property pioneer, Alsons Dev

FOR over 60 years, Alsons Development and Investment Corporation (Alsons Dev), one of Davao’s longest-standing real estate developers, has grown alongside the city, actively shaping its economic and physical transformation. As the city celebrates the 87th Araw ng Dabaw, we look back on Alsons Dev’s iconic commercial and residential developments that have left an indelible mark on Davao City’s landscape.
A pioneer in retail
In the 1960s, Davao’s retail scene was modest, with markets and small shops scattered throughout the urban area. Alsons Dev’s Aldevinco Shopping Center transformed the city’s commercial sector by being the first to offer a wide variety of goods and services in a centralized location in 1965. Through the years, Davao’s very first shopping complex became a space where traditional Filipino craftsmanship and culture were showcased and celebrated, which resonated with locals and tourists alike.
Although the shopping center ceased operations in 2021, Alsons Dev continues to champion local culture and heritage through Poblacion Market Central. The majority of the beloved Aldevinco shops transferred to this new lifestyle hub strategically located in downtown Davao, which also features fresh retail concepts, essential service establishments, and homegrown food brands at the Kukun Food Hall.
Setting the standard for residential communities
At the heart of Alsons Dev’s mission lies the commitment to build homes and nurture neighborhoods that stand the test of time. Exclusive residential spaces like Ladislawa Garden Village, the city’s first gated subdivision with leisure amenities, set the standard for residential communities in Davao and paved the way for other premium neighborhoods like Woodridge Park and Las Terrazas.
Recognizing the evolving needs of modern Filipino families, Alsons Dev continues to adapt and cater to contemporary lifestyles through mixed-use developments like Northtown, a premier suburban township featuring a blend of residential and commercial offerings.
Within Northtown is the first-ever integrated Public Safety and Security Complex, which houses the police, fire, and Central 911 stations in one address. Built and donated by Alsons Dev to the City Government of Davao in 2016, the complex not only caters to Northtown residents but also to the neighboring communities in Cabantian and Indangan, Buhangin.
Recently, Alsons Dev also began to extend its promise of high-quality residential developments to a broader market through its mid-cost housing brand, Nurtura Land and Home. The maiden project under this brand, Narra Park Residences, is an award-winning mid-cost housing community recognized by PropertyGuru Philippines Property Awards as the Best Housing Development (Metro Davao) in 2023 and was a highly commended contender in the Best Affordable House (VisMin) category of The Outlook 2023: Philippine Real Estate Awards by Lamudi. It is the first affordable housing development in Davao City to feature two 1.4-hectare parks, giving residents a greener, healthier living environment.
A legacy woven into Davao’s future
“As Davao City marks another milestone, Alsons Dev reaffirms its dedication to contribute to its continued growth and success. Drawing from our legacy, we remain steadfast in our mission to build and nurture communities beyond expectations,” says Miguel Dominguez, director of Alsons Dev.
Alsons Dev also commemorates the 70th founding anniversary of its parent company, the Alcantara Group. As a dedicated partner of the Mindanao Region’s advancement, the Group’s unwavering commitment to excellence, integrity, and community engagement has propelled its success in key industries like energy, agri and aquaculture, and real estate. PR