First Mapúa blood drive draws strong donor turnout

MORE than half of the target 50 blood donors had already registered by early afternoon Sunday, June 28, 2026, during the first bloodletting activity organized by the Mapúa Malayan Colleges Mindanao Medical Technology-Medical Laboratory Science Department in partnership with the Philippine Red Cross Davao City Chapter, SM City Davao, and the SM Cares Foundation.

The blood drive, which ran from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., aimed to encourage voluntary blood donation while helping address the country's continuing blood shortage.

Maria Angela V. Martin, moderator of the VITALS Organization, said every blood donation can make a significant difference.

‎"One blood donation can actually save up to three lives. Millions of people need blood donations every year here in the Philippines, and we have a scarcity when it comes to blood donation, not just here in Davao, but also in the Philippines as a whole," Martin said.

‎Martin said prospective donors must be well-rested, pass the required hemoglobin screening of at least 12.5 grams per deciliter, avoid alcohol for at least 24 hours before donating, have no tattoos acquired within the past year, and be in good health.

She added that B-negative is the rarest blood type, although most donors who joined Sunday's activity had O-positive blood. She noted that the need for blood depends on the specific blood components required by patients.

First-time donor Maria Leiraine Magno, a staff member of Mapúa Malayan Colleges Mindanao, said she volunteered after learning about the growing demand for blood in Davao City.

"I decided to donate because I wanted to help other people, especially patients who are in need. After donating, I felt happy knowing that one blood donation can help save up to three lives," Magno said.

‎Another first-time donor, Jera Crisna Arquina, said she had long hesitated to donate because she previously had anemia. After undergoing screening, however, she learned she was already qualified to donate.

She encouraged others who are uncertain about donating to undergo screening before ruling themselves out.

"If you're afraid to donate blood, take the first step and get screened. If you're qualified, don't hesitate because donating blood has many benefits and helps save lives," Arquina said.

‎Organizers expressed confidence they would meet their target of 50 donors before the blood drive ended while continuing to promote voluntary blood donation as a lifesaving act that also benefits donors. CATHY JANE ORIAS/SPAMAST, SUNSTAR DAVAO INTERN