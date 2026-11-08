First Mindanao IP expo highlights heritage and enterprise

THE recently concluded 1st Mindanao Indigenous Peoples Trade Expo (Miptext) highlighted the enterprise potential and cultural heritage of Mindanao’s Indigenous Peoples communities.

Held from October 27 to October 30 at Poblacion Market Central in Davao City, Miptex showcased numerous products crafted by indigenous communities in Mindanao, each carrying stories, traditions, and skills passed down through generations of cultural artisans.

The expo featured 50 exhibitors presenting a wide range of IP-made products, including food and delicacies, handwoven textiles, traditional apparel, and accessories.

The event generated partial and official gross sales of P1 million covering four days of the activity.

Mindanao Development Authority Assistant Secretary Romeo Montenegro cited the significance of the first-ever Miptex.

“Historic for us to showcase unsa kadato in terms of culture ang atong indigenous peoples and indigenous communities, and this is one way to be able to accomplish that,” Montenegro said.

Acting Regional Director of the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples in Davao Region (NCIP-Davao), lawyer Ivy Rose Paz thanked the partners, stakeholders, and supporters who made Miptext’s success possible.

“Sa atong indigenous creatives and entrepreneurs, salamat sa pag-share sa inyong kultura, salamat sa pagpahibalo sa among tanan unsa kalig-on ang kultura sa mga indigenous peoples diri sa Mindanao, and to our partners… thank you for creating a program that is anchored on respecting the rights of indigenous peoples,” Paz said in the expo’s closing speech.

(To our indigenous creatives and entrepreneurs, thank you for sharing your culture, and thank you for teaching us all how strong the culture of the indigenous peoples here in Mindanao is.)

She said Miptex made IP communities partners, not just beneficiaries.

“They are active partners; they retained the ownership of their culture,” Paz emphasized.

The first Miptex was organized by the New Zealand Embassy, the MinDA, and the NCIP. Supporting partners include the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP), the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), Alsons Development and Investment Corporation (AlsonsDev), and its corporate foundation, the Conrado & Ladislawa Alcantara Foundation, Inc. PIA DAVAO