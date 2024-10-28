First reactions are in for 'Venom: The Last Dance'

TOM Hardy goes in for one last tango as Eddie and Venom in “Venom: the Last Dance,” the final chapter in the Venom trilogy, and early reactions have been fantastic. The film held its world premiere on Monday night in New York, and attendees have praised it as “one of the best comic films ever.”

Ian Sandwell of Digital Spy called it “the most entertaining in the trilogy.” “It’s largely a funny and sweet road trip with Eddie and Venom living their Thelma & Louise fugitive dreams, including car karaoke and dog rescuing. You might even find yourself getting emotional,” he continues

Journalist Simon Thompson writes “Venom: The Last Dance sees Tom Hardy go all in for a fun finale befitting the franchise. With stacks of set pieces ranging from kooky to crazy, this doesn’t hold back with the Venomenal action. Take it for what it is. Grab some popcorn and go with the flow of this raging road movie.”

Senior writer for The Wrap Drew Taylor also praises the film for being the best of the Venom movies. “Venom The Last Dance is the best of the “Venom” movies — the insanity has been ramped up significantly but so has the heart. It’s not perfect but it’s super entertaining and there’s a giant monster that chews people up and sprays blood out of the back of its head. Pretty nuts.”

Critic Josh Wilding writes “I’ve seen #VenomTheLastDance and it’s the most cinematic, monumental #Venom movie to date. Eddie Brock and Venom’s dynamic is at its strongest in this one and the stakes are so much higher. I had a LOT of fun with this one...the final act is BONKERS!”

About Venom: The Last Dance

In Venom: The Last Dance, Tom Hardy returns as Venom, one of Marvel’s greatest and most complex characters, for the final film in the trilogy. Eddie and Venom are on the run. Hunted by both of their worlds and with the net closing in, the duo are forced into a devastating decision that will bring the curtains down on Venom and Eddie’s last dance.

Venom: The Last Dance stars Tom Hardy, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Juno Temple, Rhys Ifans, Peggy Lu, Alanna Ubach and Stephen Graham. The film is directed by Kelly Marcel from a screenplay she wrote, based on a story by Hardy and Marcel. The film is produced by Avi Arad, Matt Tolmach, Amy Pascal, Kelly Marcel, Tom Hardy and Hutch Parker.

