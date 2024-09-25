Fisherfolk urged to register boats

The Davao City Agriculturist Office (CAgrO) urged the fishermen to register their boats to claim assistance from the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation (PCIC).

Aimee Evora, head of CAgrO’s Fishery Resources Management Services Division, said the government has a program to assist PCIC- registered fishermen whose boats have been damaged.

“Naa ta’y programa, ang government, under sa Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation (PCIC), nga ang mananagat, pag naa siya’y bangka nga ipa-register sa amoa, amoa sila’ng i-facilitate nga magkuha sila’g insurance under sa Philippine Crop Insurance (The city government have a program, whereas, under the Philippine Crop Insurance Corporation (PCIC), if a fisherman has a boat that is registered to us, we will facilitate them to get an insurance under of Philippine Crop Insurance),” she said.

“Actually, naay uban nga na damaged ilahang bangka, nga insured sila. Na-endorse na namo ilahang mga damage reports sa PCIC. So, mag-comply na lang sila ato, para ma-cover na sa insurance ang damages nga na acquire sa ilahang bangka (Actually, there are others who have damaged boats, which are insured. We have already endorsed their damage reports to the PCIC. So, they have to comply with it, so that the damages acquired on their boats can be covered by the insurance),” she added.

She also advised the city’s fishing community to always be vigilant and listen to weather forecast.

"Amoa lang ju’ng gina pahimangnuan ang ato’ng mga mananagat sa ato’ng mga coastal barangays nga mag binantayon and mag-amping, and maminaw jud ta sa mga weather forecast (We are warning our fishermen in our coastal barangays to be vigilant and be careful, and to always listen to the weather forecast),” she said. CIO