Fisheries output in Davao slumps

AMID a steep decline in fisheries output across the region, Davao de Oro stood out as the only province to post a production increase in the fourth quarter of 2025, recording the highest growth among all provinces and cities in the region.

Data from the Philippine Statistics Authority-Davao Region (PSA-Davao) showed that the province’s fisheries production rose by 18 percent to 773.99 metric tons in the fourth quarter of 2025 from 656.07 metric tons in the same period in 2024.

The growth came even as total fisheries production in Davao Region dropped by 28.7 percent during the period.

The region produced 13,838.29 metric tons across commercial fisheries, municipal fisheries, inland fisheries, and aquaculture, significantly lower than the 19,418.07 metric tons recorded a year earlier.

While Davao de Oro registered growth, most provinces experienced notable declines. Davao del Sur, which had the largest output in the fourth quarter of 2024, suffered the sharpest drop at 58.8 percent. Its production fell from 8,373.29 metric tons to 3,451.28 metric tons.

Meanwhile, Davao Oriental posted the smallest decline among the provinces at 16.9 percent, with production decreasing from 6,695.89 metric tons to 5,565.92 metric tons.

Davao City recorded the lowest overall fisheries output in the fourth quarter of 2025 at 1,075.30 metric tons.

Municipal fisheries still largest contributor

Marine municipal fisheries remained a major contributor to the region’s total catch, although production also declined during the quarter.

The sector generated 6,729.79 metric tons, reflecting a 17.9 percent decrease from the 8,202.03 metric tons recorded in the same period in 2024.

Davao Oriental continued to dominate municipal fisheries production with 3,489.32 metric tons, despite a 24.3 percent decline from 4,607.86 metric tons a year earlier. The province accounted for 51.8 percent of the region’s municipal fisheries output, making it the primary source of catch in the region.

Municipal fisheries refer to fishing activities conducted in marine waters within 15 kilometers from the shoreline, either without the use of fishing boats or using vessels with a capacity of three gross tons or less.

Inland fisheries more than double

In contrast, inland fisheries production in the region showed strong growth during the quarter.

Total inland fisheries output reached 13.51 metric tons, marking a 104.7 percent increase from the 6.60 metric tons recorded in the same quarter in 2024.

“This notable expansion underscores a significant improvement in inland fishing activities across the region during the period,” PSA noted.

Davao de Oro led inland fisheries production, posting 7.73 metric tons, an increase of 210.4 percent from 2.49 metric tons in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Inland fisheries involve fishing operations in lakes, rivers, and other inland bodies of water using vessels of three gross tons or less, or fishing methods that do not require vessels.

Aquaculture sector contracts

Aquaculture production across the region also declined significantly during the quarter.

Total output reached 5,056.92 metric tons, representing a 44 percent drop from the 9,034.98 metric tons recorded in the same period in 2024.

“This growth reflects a notable shrinkage in aquaculture activities across most of the region’s provinces and HUC,” PSA said.

All provinces posted declines in aquaculture production except Davao de Oro and Davao Oriental. Despite the contraction, Davao del Sur remained the region’s top aquaculture producer, although its output dropped by 61.1 percent to 2,807.09 metric tons from 7,211.17 metric tons.

Aquaculture refers to the farming of fish and other aquatic species in controlled environments such as fishponds, fish pens, and fish cages. It also includes oyster, mussel, and seaweed cultivation.

Milkfish remains top species

By species, milkfish remained the region’s leading fishery commodity by production volume, even as output declined from 6,606.18 metric tons in 2024 to 3,424.55 metric tons in 2025.

Squid ranked second in production volume, while big-eyed scad placed third after its output fell to 1,330.10 metric tons from 1,932.19 metric tons in the previous year. DEF