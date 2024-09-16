Fisherman rescued after drifting for 24 hrs

A FISHERMAN was rescued by the Coast Guard Sub-Station (CGSS) Sta. Maria after his boat drifted when it ran out of fuel on Friday, September 13, 2024, along the shores of Brgy Ogpao, Sta. Maria, Davao Occidental.

CGSS Sta. Maria rescued 61-year-old Wilfredo Galoran, a resident of Purok 3, Barangay Aplaya, Digos City, Davao del Sur. Galoran’s fishing boat ran out of fuel around 4 a.m. on September 12, causing him to drift into the waters of Davao Occidental.

According to a Facebook post by CGSS Sta. Maria on September 15, 2024, Galoran was fishing near the waters off Digos, Davao del Sur, when his boat ran out of fuel, leaving him stranded and drifting toward Barangay Ogpao, Sta. Maria, Davao Occidental.

The post further noted that Galoran secured his boat to an aggregating device, or payaw, in the area. He remained stranded until 3 p.m. on September 13, when a passing fisherman spotted him and brought him to CGSS Sta. Maria.

CGSS Sta. Maria contacted Galoran’s family, who picked him up from the station at 8:50 p.m. that same evening. The Coast Guard reminded Galoran to have enough fuel before future fishing trips.

The office also reminded all fishermen to always check their fuel supply before heading to sea.

Earlier, on September 7, 2024, the Coast Guard Sub-Station Darong and Coast Guard Sub-Station Sta. Cruz conducted a joint search and rescue operation, saving five victims from a capsized motorbanca in the waters of Purok Bacutan, Barangay Astorga, Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur.

The five victims, personnel from the Barangay Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Management Council (BFARMC) Astorga and the Ecological Conservation and Humanitarian Organization, were installing boundary buoys when their water vehicle capsized due to large waves. RGP