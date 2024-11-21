Fisherman swims 10 miles to safety after boat malfunction

A MISSING fisherman swam 10 miles to Barangay Lanca in Mati City, the local government reported.

Leon Morales, a fisherman from Baganga, Davao Oriental, went missing while fishing on the night of November 19, 2024. His pump boat malfunctioned, leaving him adrift at sea throughout the night. In the morning, while trying to retrieve his paddle, Morales lost control of the boat and became stranded.

After hours of swimming, Morales spotted beach resorts in Barangay Lanca. He reached the shore of Purok 3 in Barangay Lanca around 11 a.m. on November 20 and sought help from barangay officials, who alerted the authorities.

By 5 p.m. that day, Morales' pump boat drifted ashore in Barangay Lanca.

“Barangay officials, the Mati City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO), and local rescuers coordinated to ensure Morales’ safety and eventual reunion with his family,” the City Government of Mati said in a Facebook post on November 21, 2024.

The Mati City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) provided relief packages to Morales and his family.

His family, traveling from Baganga, expressed immense relief upon hearing of his safe return. One relative called his survival “nothing short of a miracle.”

Morales then returned to Baganga with his family.

Charlemagne Bagasol, an officer from the CDRRMO, praised Morales’ resilience and the swift action of the barangay. “This is a testament to the strength of the human spirit and the importance of community support. Morales’ determination saved his life,” he said. RGP