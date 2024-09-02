Fishing ban ends in Davao gulf

THE 11th closed fishing season in Davao Gulf officially ended on August 31, 2024.

Macario Gonzaga, regional executive director of the Department of Agriculture-Davao Region (DA-Davao), said that the closed season not only boosted the sardine population but also led to more frequent sightings of large, high-value fish species that feed on sardines.

“I want to reiterate that this is one of the strategies of DA to conserve and protect the fisheries resources in the country,” he said on Saturday, August 31, 2024.

Data from the National Stock Assessments Program (NSAP) revealed a 17 percent increase in the total catch in the gulf, rising from 5,279 metric tons (MT) in 2022 to 6,180 MT in 2023. This growth reflects a positive trend in small pelagic fish output in the Davao Gulf.

The DA, in collaboration with the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources-Davao Region (Bfar-Davao), celebrated the 11th year of implementing the DA and Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) Joint Administrative Order No. 02, Series of 2014. This order, which established a closed season for small pelagic fish conservation in the Davao Gulf, has been instrumental in sustaining fish populations in the region.

The 11th annual closed fishing season in Davao Gulf spanned from June 1 to August 31. Common small pelagic fishes in the area include Big-Eyed Scad (Matambaka/Matangbaka), Mackerel (Karabalyas/Alumahan), Scad (Galunggong), and Moonfish (Bilong-bilong).

During the closed season, Bfar-Davao strictly prohibited the use of bag nets, ring nets, or modified fishing gear with similar operations. However, fishermen with appropriate permits were allowed to fish using hook and line or other approved gear.

Violators face fines ranging from P20,000 to P500,000 or more, as outlined in Section 100 of Republic Act (RA) 10654, which amends RA 8550, the Philippine Fisheries Code of 1998. Penalties may also include imprisonment, confiscation of catch and gear, and cancellation of licenses.

