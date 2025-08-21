FIVB World Championship trophy, mascot tour stops in Laoag

ILOCOS Norte volleyball fans are in for a treat on Saturday, August 24, as the “Set Na Natin ’To” Trophy and Mascot tour makes its second stop at the newly opened SM City Laoag.

To mark the visit, four local squads—Block Builders, Laoag MVT, PSQ, and NWU—will compete in a mini-tournament at Dap Ayan Park. The games begin at 10 a.m. and build up to the 6 p.m. program that will officially welcome the FIVB Volleyball Men’s World Championship 2025’s iconic trophy and mascot.

“It’s going to be a milestone for us, especially since this is the first big sports event at SM City Laoag, which just opened in May,” said Faivo Bartolome, Ilocos Norte Volleyball president and provincial sports consultant.

Invitations have been sent to Governor Cecilia Marcos, Vice Governor Matthew Manotoc, Laoag City Mayor James Bryan Alcid, and Vice Mayor Rey Carlos Fariñas.

The tour kicked off last weekend at SM Seaside Cebu and will wrap up on August 30 at SM Downtown Cagayan de Oro.

Meanwhile, Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) president Ramon “Tats” Suzara reported that Alas Pilipinas is in the final stretch of their three-country European training camp.

The team is now in Santo Tirso, Portugal, fine-tuning their preparations for the World Championship, slated September 12 to 28 at the SM Mall of Asia Arena and Smart Araneta Coliseum.

Suzara said he is relieved to see veterans Bryan Bagunas and Marck Espejo back in action after recovering from injuries.