5 Holy Child College footballers earn varsity scholarships from UAAP teams

FIVE Holy Child College of Davao (HCCD) Red Eagles football players have earned spots in University Athletic Association of the Philippines (UAAP) teams, along with college scholarships, following strong performances in recent tryouts and tournaments.

Dundyl Bersabal and Joshua Gregory Calamba secured offers from Far Eastern University (FEU), while Joshua Arguelles, Johnwey Lloyd Camaria, and Dan Wilbur Pañares were recruited by Adamson University. They all trained under HCCD coaches Murphy Jake Somosot, founder of the Davao Strikers Football Club, and Ramonito Carreon..

Bersabal and Calamba caught the attention of FEU coaches during the Del Monte Football Cup in Bukidnon. They were later invited to a tryout in Manila, where they earned their places despite competing with nearly 100 other aspirants.

Meanwhile, Arguelles, Camaria, and Pañares, also members of the Davao Strikers Football Club, were among seven players selected during a three-day tryout hosted by Adamson University in Davao City. Nearly 200 players participated in the event.

Somosot described the players' departure as bittersweet. “While there’s a part of my heart that’s sad to see them go, it’s truly rewarding knowing they’re moving on to pursue these incredible opportunities,” he said. “What’s important is the role I’ve played in helping them—not just in football, but in building character and opening doors for their future.”

Somosot, who started playing football in grade school, founded the Davao Strikers in 2014 to support youth, particularly those from underprivileged backgrounds. “We don’t ask for anything in return,” he said. “I use my salary as a teacher to provide for my players. Our goal is to guide them toward a better future through education and football.”

The recent scholarships add to the club’s growing track record. Last year, former team captain Prince Charl Baculot was also awarded a full scholarship to Adamson University.

Since its founding, Davao Strikers FC has achieved notable success in competitions. Most recently, the team won the U16 championship at the 19th Del Monte Football Cup in April 2025. In 2024, the club also earned a silver medal at the regional level and a gold medal in the city meet during Department of Education (DepEd) tournaments.

“These achievements aren't just about trophies; they're a testament to the relentless hard work, dedication, and growing potential of every single player on our team,” he said.

He credits former mentors, including Coach Danny Fernandez and Teacher Cecille Mendoza, for encouraging him to pursue coaching and community development through sport.

“At Davao Strikers FC, we don’t just teach football,” he added. “We help shape lives and prove that the sport can be a pathway to education and opportunity.” Chrestina Calinawan Galarion, Spamast Intern