Flagship U.S. English program invests in Filipino Students 

MANILA — The U.S. Embassy in the Philippines announces three new cohorts of the English Access Program Scholarship in Davao City, Bohol, and Bataan, benefiting 150 high-achieving Filipino students.

The program is a partnership between the U.S. Embassy’s Regional English Language Office, the Philippine Department of Education, and public schools in each location.

Students and teachers selected through a competitive, merit-based process gain invaluable skills from American innovation and excellence in English language content and instruction, preparing them to enter the workforce.

Funded by the U.S. Department of State’s Bureau of Educational and Cultural Affairs, the two-year, intensive after school program strengthens English proficiency while building digital, leadership, and critical thinking skills among public school students aged 13 to 15.

Participants also participate in cultural activities, including celebrating American excellence in partnership with U.S. officials as part of America’s 250th anniversary and the 80th anniversary of U.S.-Philippine diplomatic relations in 2026.

“By focusing on advanced literacy and professional-level communication, we are preparing these high-achieving students for the demands of the global workforce,” said U.S. Embassy Regional English Language Officer Jeff McIlvenna.

“Their success is a direct investment in the future of the U.S.-Philippine relationship and our shared goals—ultimately making both our nations safer, stronger, and more prosperous.”

On January 8, the Regional English Language Office launched the first 2026 cohort at Pablo M. Piatos Sr. Integrated School in Bunawan, Davao City, with 50 exceptional students joining from various schools across the area.

“The English Access Scholarship Program plays a significant role in raising the English proficiency of learners, especially those from far-flung schools. Through well-structured weekly lessons, interactive, learner-centered activities, and support from mentors, the program builds learners’ confidence and communication skills in English, empowering them to express themselves more effectively and opening wider academic and future opportunities,” said Department of Education Davao City Assistant Superintendent Rebecca Sagot.

The second cohort launched on January 10 in Panglao, Bohol, with 50 students at Lourdes National High School.

The third cohort, also with 50 students, will launch on January 17 at the City of Balanga National High School in Balanga City, Bataan.

Since its inception in 2004, over 200,000 students in more than 85 countries have received the English Access Program Scholarship, including nearly 1,500 alumni in the Philippines. Educators in the program also join a global network of Access teachers to strengthen their instructional skills through American English excellence to better serve their communities. PR