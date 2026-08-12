Flood-affected communities in Maguindanao Norte, Sur get aid

DABAWENYO Senator Christopher “Bong” Go extended assistance to flood-affected communities in General Salipada K. Pendatun in Maguindanao del Sur and the municipalities of Parang and Sultan Mastura in Maguindanao del Norte on Wednesday, August 5.

A total of 1,075 food packs were provided for affected residents across the three municipalities, consisting of 750 food packs for General Salipada K. Pendatun, 200 for Parang, and 125 for Sultan Mastura.

The relief activity was held at the General Salipada K. Pendatun Training Center in coordination with Mayor Mielyn Dimalna Ali and other local partners.

Aside from the food packs, the senator’s team distributed shirts and pens to affected residents in General Salipada K. Pendatun. Sports balls were also provided for community use.

Beyond immediate relief, Go continues to push for stronger disaster preparedness and response mechanisms.

He is the principal author and co-sponsor of Republic Act No. 12076, or the Ligtas Pinoy Centers Act, which mandates the establishment of permanent, disaster-resilient, and adequately equipped evacuation centers nationwide.

Go also filed Senate Bill No. 173, or the proposed Department of Disaster Resilience Act, which seeks to create a dedicated agency responsible for disaster preparedness, response, recovery, and rehabilitation.

He likewise filed SBN 415, which proposes rental housing assistance for qualified families displaced by disasters, and Senate Bill No. 669, which seeks to provide hazard pay to qualified disaster response personnel.

Go said immediate relief efforts must be supported by long-term programs that strengthen evacuation systems, reduce disaster risks, improve response capabilities, and help affected families rebuild their lives.

“Patuloy kaming magseserbisyo sa inyo dahil bisyo ko ang magserbisyo at ako ay naniniwala na ang serbisyo sa tao ay serbisyo ‘yan sa Panginoon, serbisyo ‘yan kay Allah,” underscored Go who is known as Mr. Malasakit for his compassionate service to Filipinos in need. PR