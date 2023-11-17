Flood, fire victims get CSWDO aid

THE Davao City Social Welfare and Development Office (CSWDO) is extending assistance to Dabawenyos affected by floods and fires.

CSWDO Head Julie Dayaday, speaking at the ISpeak media forum on Thursday morning, November 16, said that their final validated data indicated approximately 19,099 families with dependents, totaling 43,272 individuals.

She said that there were 52 totally damaged houses, 30 partially damaged, and 14 slightly damaged.

“We already provided welfare goods so katung mga basic, katung mga hygiene kits, and then katung mga blankets nila and we also deployed our mobile kitchen para sa hot meal natu didto sa nabahaan (We've provided essential welfare goods, including necessities, hygiene kits, and blankets. Additionally, our mobile kitchen has been deployed to provide hot meals for those affected by the flood),” Dayaday said.

The office has already distributed 19,144 welfare goods, 240 mats and blankets, 1,076 hygiene kits, and 24 modular tents.

The most impacted areas include Talomo A, Talomo B (specifically Baliok), Bago Gallera, Bago Aplaya, Tugbok, Bago Oshiro, and Sto. Niño, and a smaller impact on Poblacion.

Regarding cash assistance for flood-affected individuals, CSWDO is processing it with plans to distribute it on Friday, November 24, 2023.

Apart from flood victims, CSWDO provided aid to those affected by a fire in puroks 5, 6, and 6-A at Soliman in Barangay Monteverde last Tuesday, November 15.

As of November 16, their initial unvalidated list indicates about 139 affected families, consisting of 41 renters, 110 sharers, 20 boarders, and two caretakers—totaling 173, with approximately 1,089 individuals. Dayaday said that these numbers are subject to change pending validation and cross-matching to verify house ownership.

Approximately 170 evacuees are currently housed at Leon Garcia National High School Gymnasium and Kapitan Tomas Monteverde National High School gymnasium.

The mobile kitchen has been deployed to provide daily meals, and the office, along with various partners, continues to assist those affected. RGP

