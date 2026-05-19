Floods, outages hit Davao City after heavy rains

HEAVY rains on Monday night, May 18, 2026, triggered flooding incidents and power interruptions in Davao City, prompting the city government to suspend classes and work on Tuesday, May 19, as authorities cleared flooded areas and warned riverside communities to prepare for flash floods.

The flooding, brought by the Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ) and easterlies affecting Southern Mindanao, submerged several communities and business establishments in Barangay Matina Pangi, Matina Crossing, Bunawan, and nearby low-lying areas after hours of continuous rainfall.

In its general flood advisory No. 3 issued at 6 a.m. Tuesday, the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (Pagasa) warned that light to moderate rains and thunderstorms would continue across Davao Region, with rivers and tributaries in Davao de Oro, Davao del Sur, and Davao Occidental likely to be affected.

Pagasa specifically identified the Davao, Lasang, Bunawan, Matina, Talomo, Lipadas, and Digos river systems among waterways being monitored for possible flooding and flash floods.

“People living near mountain slopes and in low-lying areas of the above-mentioned river systems are advised to be alert for possible flash floods,” the advisory stated.

By around 5 a.m. Tuesday, the Davao City government suspended face-to-face classes in all levels in both public and private schools and halted work in government offices, except those involved in safety, health, social services, disaster response, and emergency operations.

The city government said the suspension aimed to give way to clearing operations and ensure the safety of residents affected by flooding incidents caused by the heavy rains.

Floodwaters reportedly rose rapidly around midnight in Matina Pangi and nearby communities before gradually subsiding around 3 a.m., although authorities continued monitoring rivers that remained under critical levels.

Jan Erik Priete, a member of the Barangay Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Committee Rescue Team and a resident of Matina Crossing, said many residents were caught off guard by the sudden surge of water.

According to Priete, some residents believed the flooding would no longer worsen after earlier rains during the day, only for stronger downpours late Monday night to trigger another rise in water levels that quickly entered homes and streets.

Priete said floodwaters inside their home reached waist-deep, damaging most of their belongings.

Several eateries, sari-sari stores, and roadside businesses in Barangay Matina Pangi also temporarily stopped operations after muddy floodwaters submerged appliances, merchandise, and equipment overnight.

Shiela, 40, an eatery attendant in Matina Pangi, said residents struggled to save their belongings as floodwaters climbed rapidly.

“Gabii gyud ma’am kusog kaayo ang ulan. Kada tuig basta kusog ang ulan mosaka gyud ang tubig, pero karon ra gyud ni nisaka ug ing-ani kataas. Among mga gamit pareha sa ref among gipatung sa lamesa (The rain was very heavy Monday night. Every year, the water rises whenever heavy rains hit, but this was the first time it reached this level. We had to lift our belongings, including the refrigerator, and place them on top of tables),” Shiela said.

By Tuesday morning, May 19, 2026, residents and business owners had begun clearing mud, debris, and damaged items from homes and establishments, while local authorities and response teams continued monitoring affected communities and assisting in recovery efforts.

Several small business operators reported losses involving appliances, supplies, and equipment after floodwaters entered commercial areas overnight.

Residents in flood-prone communities also renewed calls for long-term flood mitigation measures, noting that recurring flooding continues to affect homes and livelihoods, particularly among small businesses that rely on daily operations for income.

As floodwaters spread across parts of the city, power interruptions affected several barangays after electrical lines serving flooded areas were temporarily de-energized to ensure public safety and prevent damage to power facilities.

In a series of advisories on Tuesday, Davao Light and Power Company said restoration teams were deployed to restore electricity while ensuring the safety of personnel and residents.

By 11 a.m., Davao Light announced the restoration of power in areas connected to Matina Feeder 3, covering portions of Matina Pangi Road, Tulip Drive corner Walnut, Matina Aplaya Road, Cordillera Street, and Pacific Drive.

At around noon, the company also restored electricity in areas connected to Matina Feeder 4 and Maa Feeder 4, including parts of Jade Valley, Juliville, Mandug Marquella, Palos Verdes, and nearby communities.

By 1 p.m., power was also restored in portions of Matina Feeder and Bangkal Feeder 5, covering areas from the Diversion Road to General MacArthur Highway and parts of Catalunan Grande Road.

However, Davao Light said some lateral lines remained isolated as line surveys and safety inspections continued.

“Some areas not directly affected by flooding may still experience power interruptions because these areas are connected to the same power lines serving flooded locations,” the company said in one advisory. “For public safety and to prevent damage to electrical facilities, these lines need to remain temporarily de-energized.”

Meanwhile, the Davao City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (CDRRMO) placed the Bunawan River under Code Red or critical level on Tuesday morning due to rising water levels caused by moderate to heavy rainfall.

The agency advised the Barangay Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Councils of San Isidro and Bunawan Proper to conduct preemptive evacuations for residents living near riverbanks and flood-prone communities.

Authorities also activated the citywide siren system in Bunawan Proper as an initial flood warning alarm.

The CDRRMO later conducted citywide siren testing at noon Tuesday across several barangays, including Matina Pangi, Matina Crossing, Bunawan Proper, Lasang, Tigatto, and Bago Aplaya, as part of ongoing disaster preparedness measures.

Search and rescue teams from Police Station 16-Maa, along with personnel from the 1st and 2nd City Mobile Force Companies of the Davao City Police Office, were also mobilized early Tuesday to assist flood-hit communities and monitor affected areas.

Authorities continued to advise residents living near rivers, creeks, and low-lying communities to remain alert for possible additional flooding as rains persist across Davao Region. MLSA WITH REPORTS FROM EUNICE FELIPE, LEAN TOCMO, AND JERRY SERO/ UM, SUNSTAR INTERNS