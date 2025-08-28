Florida, Sinsuat clinch Kadayawan12U titles

FRANCIS Daniel Florida of Digos City and Daneea Sinsuat of Cotabato City swung their way to the 12-under titles of the 2025 Kadayawan sa Dabaw Junior Tennis Championships, which recently wrapped up at the Flores Village tennis courts in Bangkal in Davao City.

Florida, a steady presence in Philta age-group tournaments, overpowered Jacobo Dean Cabanero, 6-4, 6-1, in the boys’ 12U finals. The second seed never dropped a match en route to the crown. He blanked Francis Marco Pilapil, 6-0, 6-0, in the quarters, thumped Ralph Daniel Halina, 6-0, 6-1, in the semis, and earlier opened with a convincing 6-0, 6-2 win over Knox Sevilla.

Sinsuat, the tournament’s top seed, lived up to her billing by dispatching Davao’s Rhiana Mesa, 6-1, 6-3, in the girls’ 12U championship duel. She cruised past KC Rabino, 6-1, 6-0, and rolled over Kaye Justin Mejia, 6-0, 6-1, on her way to the final.

In other matches, JM Boss Ente bagged the 10U unisex crown with an 8-4 victory over Shamirah Macapendeg. Dhea Cua ruled the girls’ 25U after an 8-2 win against Jazzy Litang, then doubled her haul by dominating Cloe Joy Busig, 6-2, 6-0, in the girls’ 18U final.

Francine Madeline Wong swept two divisions, capturing the girls’ 16U title over Princess Aquisha Obaniana, 6-1, 6-3, before hammering Cristine Mesa, 6-4, 6-0, in the girls’ 14U finals.

Stephen Fuertes pulled off a hard-fought 8-6 win over Raphael Duay for the boys’ 25U crown and repeated over the same rival, 6-4, 6-4, to clinch the boys’ 18U title.

Inigo Barrios survived a marathon battle in boys’ 16U, edging Brok Angelo Ente, 6-4, 7-5, 10-8, while Francisco de Juan III sealed the boys’ 14U championship with a 6-4, 6-4 triumph against Julius Andrei Otoc.

Tournament director Juanito “Titong” Cansino Jr. said all champions received trophies while runners-up took home medals courtesy of the Davao City government through the Sports Development Division of the City Mayor’s Office.

The tournament served as one of the highlights of the month-long 2025 Kadayawan Sports Festival. MLSA