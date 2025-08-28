Davao

Florida, Sinsuat clinch Kadayawan12U titles

Digos, Cotabato netters dominate respective rivals
KADAYAWAN TENNIS. Digos City’s Francis Daniel Florida and Cotabato City’s Daneea Sinsuat secure the boys and girls 12-under championship trophies in the recently concluded 2025 Kadayawan sa Dabaw Junior Tennis Championships at the Flores Village tennis courts in Bangkal, Davao City.
Published on

FRANCIS Daniel Florida of Digos City and Daneea Sinsuat of Cotabato City swung their way to the 12-under titles of the 2025 Kadayawan sa Dabaw Junior Tennis Championships, which recently wrapped up at the Flores Village tennis courts in Bangkal in Davao City.

Florida, a steady presence in Philta age-group tournaments, overpowered Jacobo Dean Cabanero, 6-4, 6-1, in the boys’ 12U finals. The second seed never dropped a match en route to the crown. He blanked Francis Marco Pilapil, 6-0, 6-0, in the quarters, thumped Ralph Daniel Halina, 6-0, 6-1, in the semis, and earlier opened with a convincing 6-0, 6-2 win over Knox Sevilla.

Sinsuat, the tournament’s top seed, lived up to her billing by dispatching Davao’s Rhiana Mesa, 6-1, 6-3, in the girls’ 12U championship duel. She cruised past KC Rabino, 6-1, 6-0, and rolled over Kaye Justin Mejia, 6-0, 6-1, on her way to the final.

In other matches, JM Boss Ente bagged the 10U unisex crown with an 8-4 victory over Shamirah Macapendeg. Dhea Cua ruled the girls’ 25U after an 8-2 win against Jazzy Litang, then doubled her haul by dominating Cloe Joy Busig, 6-2, 6-0, in the girls’ 18U final.

Francine Madeline Wong swept two divisions, capturing the girls’ 16U title over Princess Aquisha Obaniana, 6-1, 6-3, before hammering Cristine Mesa, 6-4, 6-0, in the girls’ 14U finals.

Stephen Fuertes pulled off a hard-fought 8-6 win over Raphael Duay for the boys’ 25U crown and repeated over the same rival, 6-4, 6-4, to clinch the boys’ 18U title.

Inigo Barrios survived a marathon battle in boys’ 16U, edging Brok Angelo Ente, 6-4, 7-5, 10-8, while Francisco de Juan III sealed the boys’ 14U championship with a 6-4, 6-4 triumph against Julius Andrei Otoc.

Tournament director Juanito “Titong” Cansino Jr. said all champions received trophies while runners-up took home medals courtesy of the Davao City government through the Sports Development Division of the City Mayor’s Office.

The tournament served as one of the highlights of the month-long 2025 Kadayawan Sports Festival. MLSA

