Flow G rocks Iloilo at historic 5G concert

A jampacked night of music lit up Iloilo City as more than 5,200 people flocked to the K-Town Festive Walk Parade last August 30 for Smart’s free “Sakses Ka Na!” concert.
Rap sensation Flow G headlined the show alongside local bands Kreonz and First Edition, rising beatmaker DJ Young, and hosts Jackie Gonzaga and Ilonggo favorite Jordan Toledo, who kept the energy high with games and prizes.
Fans danced, cheered, and streamed every moment on their phones—fitting for an event that marked the launch of Smart Communications’ first-ever 5G Standalone (SA) network in the country, rolled out in Iloilo.
Also called True 5G, this next-generation network runs on a dedicated 5G core, which means faster speeds, lower latency, and more capacity. It lays the groundwork for advanced applications—from lag-free gaming and ultra-clear video streaming to more future-ready tech transforming everyday digital experiences.
Smart also rolled out major network upgrades to expand 5G coverage across Iloilo City, ensuring more residents and visitors can tap into this stronger, more reliable connection. To make the shift easier, the company introduced special offers for 5G SA-ready smartphones from leading brands like Honor, OPPO, Samsung, vivo, and ZTE.
Concertgoers got a taste of what this technology can do. Gamer John Gallo shared, “I always play Mobile Legends, and it’s a huge advantage to have a faster and more reliable connection powered by Smart 5G.” Anne, who braved the rain to join the event, added: “I spend most of my time watching YouTube and sharing Instagram updates. With Smart 5G SA, I look forward to streaming videos without buffering and posting instantly, wherever and whenever.”
Smart’s Iloilo launch marks the first leg of its 5G SA rollout in the Philippines, part of PLDT Group’s push to strengthen digital infrastructure, widen access to information, and foster digital inclusion—while keeping moments like this concert seamless to share. PR