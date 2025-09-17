Flow G rocks Iloilo at historic 5G concert

A jampacked night of music lit up Iloilo City as more than 5,200 people flocked to the K-Town Festive Walk Parade last August 30 for Smart’s free “Sakses Ka Na!” concert.

Rap sensation Flow G headlined the show alongside local bands Kreonz and First Edition, rising beatmaker DJ Young, and hosts Jackie Gonzaga and Ilonggo favorite Jordan Toledo, who kept the energy high with games and prizes.

Fans danced, cheered, and streamed every moment on their phones—fitting for an event that marked the launch of Smart Communications’ first-ever 5G Standalone (SA) network in the country, rolled out in Iloilo.