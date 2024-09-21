FM AJ Literatus champ in 1st NCA Open chess

TOP-SEEDED Fide Master (FM) Austin Jacob Literatus of Toril, Davao City lived up to expectations by clinching the 1st NCA Open title at the SMX Convention Center, SM Lanang, over the weekend.

In a Messenger interview with SunStar Davao on Wednesday, September 18, 2024, the Dabawenyo ace said he was confident about his victory.

"Expected na kay kondisyon ko ani na time (I expected it because I was in good condition at that time)," he said.

Literatus secured the champion's trophy and a P10,000 cash prize by tallying 6.5 points in the seven-round Swiss System chess event, competing against 91 other players.

He outclassed third-seed National Master (NM) Henry Roger Lopez of Panabo City, who earned the runner-up spot. Lopez, along with Arena FM (AFM) Andrei Ainsley Dolorosa and NMs Lyndon Sombilon and Macacuna Macala of Davao City, all finished with six points but were ranked third, fourth, and fifth, respectively, based on superior tiebreaks. They received P6,000, P4,000, P3,000, and P2,000.

Literatus drew with fourth-seed NM Jayson Salubre of Panabo City in the final round, after winning six consecutive games against Dolorosa, Arena Grand Master (AGM) Andre Miguel Jorgio of General Santos City, Jay Bulicatin, Ronnel Alsado of Panabo City, and Julius Gonza and Roland Reyes of Davao City.

The one-day tournament, managed by director Jeffrey de Castro, along with National Arbiters Joseph Palero (chief arbiter) and Alfred Moulic (deputy chief arbiter), also featured two additional categories: government employees and under-17 divisions. It was organized by NCA'S and Zugzwangers Sports Club.

Also in the top 10 were Gerald Cavan in sixth, Salubre in seventh, Gonzaga in eighth, Sumail III Sekak in ninth, and Jorgio in 10th.

Special awards were given to FM Christian Gian Karlo Arca of Panabo City (Top Junior), Phares Quinonez (Top Senior), and Roselle Vienne Guevara (Top Female).

In the government employees division, Jan Mar Hondonero claimed the title, followed by Charles John Fiel, NM Fritz Bryan P. Porras, Neptali III Batucan, John Gerard Acedo, Danilo Milagrosa, Denzel John Amar, Patrick Panaligan, Ariel Niño Aton, and Reynaldo Quinonez in the top 10.

Special awards in this category went to Artieda Gregorio of the Bureau of Fire Protection (top senior) and Monique De La Corta of Davao City (top female).

Meanwhile, Carl Jasphyr Llyod Fiel dominated the Under-17 event, with Hadassah Ria Literatus, AFM Jessielou Sarias, Ahmad Allan C. Diansuy, Jules Alexander Recososa, Aaron Aton, Manuel Mike C. Mendez, Rihnz Arthur Palma, Monica Lorraine Togonon, and Rafael Diga finishing second through 10th.

Special awardees included Caerel Shane Mantilla (top female), Gerald Marco Prieto (top kiddie U14), and Jerrel Andre Perocho (top kiddie U11). MLSA