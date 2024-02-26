FM AJ Literatus rules Road to Pcap Chess Championship

Davao City's Fide master (FM) Austin Jacob “AJ” Literatus clinched the title in the sixth leg of the Road to Pcap Chess Championship held over the weekend at Damosa Market Basket in Lanang, Davao City.

The Toril-based Literatus tallied 6.5 points in the seven-round Swiss System format chessfest, earning him the top cash prize of P10,000.

Dabawenyo Anthony Mosqueda claimed the second spot by defeating fellow six-pointers national master (NM) Henry Roger Lopez of Panabo City, Ferdinand Leysa of South Cotabato, and Reynaldo Gempero Jr. via superior tiebreaks. Lopez, Leysa, and Gempero secured the third, fourth, and fifth positions, respectively, with cash prizes of P7,000, P5,000, P2,000, and P1,000.

The 26-year-old Literatus, who also bagged the APM Developmental Open Chess Tournament 1st Edition championship on January 13, 2024, drew with Leysa in the seventh and final round after 15 moves.

Reflecting on their encounters, he said, "I remember pildi ko last time namong dula (I lost the last time we played against each other)."

The former UAAP multiple gold medalist from the National University (NU) Bulldogs varsity chess team secured victories over Lopez, Jimmy Dano, John Christian Lesaca, Mosqueda, arena grand master (AGM) Michael Cuamag, and Prince Vincent Rameses Anania in the previous six rounds.

"I'm not really happy and satisfied as most of my wins came from luck," he said in a Facebook interview with SunStar Davao on Sunday afternoon, February 25.

Currently working as an online chess tutor for European students, Literatus selectively chooses the tournaments he participates in.

Despite this, he said Davao tournaments have remained competitive.

"Challenging gihapon kay daghan kasali including NMs and FMs (They are still challenging because a lot of NMs and FMs still join)," the chess champion added. MLSA