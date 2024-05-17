Davao

FM Arca Christian Gian Karlo Arca pursues 2nd IM norm in Vietnam

DRAW. Filipino Fide Master (FM) Christian Gian Karlo Arca, who hails from Panabo City, now based in Dasmariñas, Cavite, splits the point with teammate IM Michael Concio Jr. in the fourth round of the Quang Ninh GM2 chess tournament on May 16, 2024, at the Quang Ninh Exhibition of Planning and Expo Center in Ha Long Ward, Ha Long City, Vietnam on Thursday, May 16.CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

MANILA – Filipino Fide Master (FM) Christian Gian Karlo Arca continued his quest for the coveted second International Master (IM) norm, drawing with compatriot IM Michael Concio Jr. in the fourth round of the Quang Ninh GM2 chess tournament on May 16, 2024, at the Quang Ninh Exhibition of Planning and Expo Center in Ha Long Ward, Ha Long City, Vietnam on Thursday, May 16.

Playing white, the child prodigy from Panabo City, now based in Dasmariñas, Cavite, split the point with Concio in 38 moves of the English Opening Symmetrical variation. With this draw, Arca improved to 3 points in four games, keeping him in contention.

Arca opened his campaign with a draw over Grandmaster (GM) Nguyen Anh Dung of Vietnam and followed it up with victories over International Master (IM) Yiping Lou of China and International Master (IM) Azarya Jodi Setyaki of Indonesia.

Concio drew with Candidate Master (CM) Dau Khuong Duy of Vietnam and International Master (IM) Azarya Jodi Setyaki of Indonesia then beat International Master (IM) Liu Xiangyi of Singapore.

Arca and Concio are both playing under the guidance of Dasmariñas City mayor Jenny Barzaga and national coach Fide (FM) Roel Abelgas.

"Okay lang ang draw mahalaga naka tutok tayo sa second IM norm (It’s okay to have a draw. What’s important is earning an IM norm)," said Arca, who won the gold medal in the Open Blitz, a side event of the World Youth Chess Championships held in Montesilvano, Italy from Nov. 12 to 24.

Arca already has one norm he acquired in the 18th IGB Dato' Arthur Tan Malaysian Open Chess Championships, a nine-round tournament held at the Midvalley Megamall in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from Aug. 28 to Sept. 3

To get an IM title, a player must achieve three required title norms over 27 or more games and a FIDE rating of 2400 or more. Marlon Bernardino

