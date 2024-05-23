Davao

FM Christian Arca earns 2nd IM norm

Panabo City-born player is solo champion in Quang Ninh GM2 chess tournament
FINAL MATCH. At right, Panabo City-born Fide master (FM) Christian Gian Karlo Arca, now based in Dasmariñas City, Cavite plays against candidate master (CM) Dau Khuong Duy of Vietnam in the final round of the Quang Ninh GM2 chess tournament in Ha Long City, Vietnam, on Sunday, May 19, 2024. Arca secures the gold medal for the Philippines after earning six points.
FIDE Master (FM) Christian Gian Karlo Arca of the Philippines secured his second International Master (IM) norm at the Quang Ninh GM2 chess tournament in Ha Long City, Vietnam, on Sunday, May 19, 2024.

In the final round, Arca, playing black, drew with Candidate Master (CM) Dau Khuong Duy of Vietnam after 67 moves of the Caro-Kann Defense advanced variation.

The 15-year-old Panabo City-born woodpusher, now based in Dasmariñas City, Cavite, finished the round-robin tournament with six points from three wins and six draws, earning the coveted IM norm.

His other draws were against grandmaster (GM) Nguyen Anh Dung (Vietnam), IM Michael Concio Jr. (Philippines), IM Liu Xiangyi (Singapore), GM John Paul Gomez (Philippines), and CM Dinh Nho Kiet (Vietnam).

He secured victories over IM Yiping Lou (China), IM Azarya Jodi Setyaki (Indonesia), and top seed GM Tran Tuan Minh (Vietnam).

A Grade 9 student from Dasmariñas Integrated High School, Arca gained 62.8 ELO points from this event, adding to his rating of 2265 as of May 1, 2024.

He is one of the top players at the Dasmariñas Chess Academy, under the guidance of Mayor Jenny Austria-Barzaga and national coach FM Roel Abelgas.

"Christian was very happy to get his second IM norm in the tournament. He needs one more norm to complete his IM title, so he’s really motivated," Abelgas said.

Arca dedicated his victory to his countrymen and the late Cong. Elpidio "Pidi" Barzaga Jr., said, "It’s an honor to represent our country."

He earned his first IM norm at the 18th IGB Dato' Arthur Tan Malaysian Open Chess Championships 2023 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

To become an IM, a player must achieve three norms over 27 or more games and have a Fide rating of 2400 or higher. The ELO rating system measures the skill level of players in games.

Arca is scheduled to compete in the Hanoi GM Closed Tournament from May 21-26 in Hanoi, Vietnam. He will also join the 8th Eastern Asia Youth Chess Championship from July 12-21, 2024, in Penang, Malaysia. MARLON BERNARDINO

