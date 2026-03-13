Focus crimes in Davao decline

THE Police Regional Office-Davao Region (PRO-Davao) reported a significant decrease in focus crime incidents for the first two months of 2026 compared to the same period last year.

PRO-Davao spokesperson Police Major Catherine Dela Rey, confirmed that the city recorded 204 focus crimes this year versus 289 cases in 2025, marking a drop of 85 incidents.

“So for the record last year, two hundred eighty-nine focus crime incidents. Tapos this year, naa lang sa two hundred four. So naay difference na eighty-five (In last year’s record, there were 289 focus crime incidents, while this year, we only recorded 204, a difference of 85),” Dela Rey said during the Davao Peace and Security Press Corps press conference held at the Royal Mandaya Hotel Davao on Wednesday, March 11, 2026.

The decline includes theft, robbery, and other focus crimes, which police have been monitoring closely.

The eight focus crimes include murder, homicide, physical injury, rape, robbery, theft, carnapping (vehicles), and motorcycle theft.

Dela Rey emphasized that continued coordination with malls, stores, and barangay officials contributed to the reduction.

“Coordination na pud gihapon sa mga malls and mga stores nga magbantay pud sila. And of course, siyempre kita pud mismo kong maglakaw-lakaw ta, amping pud ta sa atoang mga belongings (Coordination with the mall and store security not to let their guards down, and or course, we, ourselves must take care of our belongings when we go out)” she added.

Police also highlighted that weekly tracking of wanted persons remains active, with some weeks seeing as many as 44 apprehensions. The weekly accomplishment reports are shared with the City Police Office and barangay officials to sustain law enforcement efforts.

Dela Rey assured the public that law enforcers remain vigilant despite the drop in crime. The decrease does not signal relaxation, as police continue operations to maintain public safety and prevent incidents from escalating.

“Ang eight focus crimes, baba tanan. Walay nagtaas (The eight focus crimes have decreased, nothing increases),” she said, highlighting that all monitored crimes have shown declines.

The spokesperson concluded by reiterating that public safety is a shared responsibility.

She urged the residents to maintain vigilance while acknowledging the efforts of police officers in keeping the region safe. She added that the partnership between law enforcement and the community has proven vital in achieving the current reduction in crime. MICHAELA GALAGAR, HCDC, SUNSTAR DAVAO INTERN