Follow-up probe ongoing on aircraft worker’s suicide

POLICE investigators from Toril Police Station (PS8) are awaiting a follow-up probe into the recent suicide case involving an aircraft maintenance worker who shot himself along Rasay Street, Barangay Toril, Davao City on January 20, 2024.

After an initial investigation, the victim's 27-year old wife (name withheld), revealed a prior misunderstanding with her husband (name withheld), also 27.

The detailed spot report released by PS8 and Davao City Police Office (DCPO), based on the investigation of the Scene of the Crime Operatives-Davao Region (Soco-Davao), indicated that the couple had separated three days before the incident, and the victim had a history of attempted suicide.

The investigation revealed that the victim was seated in the driver's seat of his vehicle, holding a 9 mm caliber pistol in his right hand, with a gunshot wound on his right temple. The victim's cadaver has been taken to a local funeral parlor.

As of press time, investigators have yet to determine the root cause of the incident and whether there is any evidence of foul play.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, please consider reaching out to the nearest suicide hotline for support. You may use the following numbers: 1553 for Luzon-wide (toll-free), 09663514518/09178998727 for Globe or TM subscribers, and 09086392672 for Smart, Sun, or TNT subscribers. DEF